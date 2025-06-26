"Might have to risk picking Bumrah" - Former Australian captain's verdict on ace India pacer ahead of the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke gave his verdict on ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the second Test between England and India. The visitors lost the opening Test in Leeds by five wickets. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.

Jasprit Bumrah will play only three Tests in the five-match series to manage his workload and fitness. Having played the opening Test, he will now feature only in two more games. However, it is not known as to which other two Tests he will play.

Talking about Bumrah's efforts in the first Test, where he picked up five wickets in the first innings, Clarke said the pacer bowled very well but was over used.

"Bumrah bowled really well. He's going to be the talking point now leading into the second Test for India. They are going to be a very different attack without him. I think they've got to be careful to manage his workload even in the Tests he's playing. 25 overs in the first innings I think 20 in he second, that is a lot of bowling in the first Test," he stated (15:14) (on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast).

Clarke added that as the visitors are already 1-0 down having lost the first Test, they cannot afford another defeat in the second and might have to risk picking Bumrah.

"He's only going to play three Tests no matter what so, there's a eight-day break for the second Test, do they pick in him that. There's a quick turnaround for the third Test. I don't think you can afford to go 2-0 down so you might have to risk picking Bumrah in the second Test. Play your best XI and try to go 1 all. I don't think India can afford to go into the second Test without Bumrah. I'd be finding a way to freshen him up, let him recover, doesn't need to bowl in the nets. Just get fit and ready for the game, that's what I'd be focused on," he reckoned.

Bumrah returned with figures of 5/83 in the first innings but went wicket-less in the second innings. Nonetheless, he remains the best bowler in the current line-up without a doubt.

India losing the Test after scoring five hundreds 'unbelievable', says Clarke

Further, Michael Clarke expressed that India losing the Test despite scoring five hundreds is 'unbelievable'. While he praised Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul for their hundreds, he lauded Rishabh Pant particularly for scoring centuries in both innings.

"They made five hundreds and lost the Test match. It's unbelievable. Rishabh Pant hundred in both innings. I'm not surprised. I watched that last hundred in the IPL and he just hit the ball so well. He loves playing Test cricket. It is a format he is probably best at and he showed that. Class batting. Absolute star," he said. (12:37)

The Indian team will have their task cut out if they are to make a strong comeback in the second Test and level the series.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

