“Might've to look for a next captain, it's been hard on me” – Beth Mooney as Gujarat Giants finish last in 2024 WPL points table

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney has decided to step down from her role as her team lost to Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) to finish last in the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) points table.

The decision came as Gujarat managed just two wins in eight games in the league stage. The Gujarat-based franchise had also finished last in the points table under Sneh Rana’s captaincy during the inaugural edition of the WPL.

Mooney pointed out that both the batting and bowling units failed to deliver in the T20 extravaganza. She said in her post-match comments:

“Disappointment (on her analysis of the season), might've to look for a next captain, it's been hard on me. We have got a great coach and an excellent management. We have a few pieces and will need to string them together much better in the next season.”

Mooney added:

“We were outplayed in all facets. Didn't get a great start with the bat and then let the runs come quickly when we bowled.”

Mooney, however, credited Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Laura Wolvaardt, and Shabnam Shakil for their individual performances:

“We do have some positives to take back, some individual performances which allowed us to be competitive at times during the tournament. We probably needed a bowler and an all-rounder, we lost Kashvee Gautam, Mannat showed what she could do. Some batters like Laura came up well. She is a great kid, always has a smile on her face (on Shabnam Shakil), she has a great future and I'm not sure I'd like to face her in the nets.”

Delhi Capitals Women beats Gujarat Giants by 7 wickets to reach back-to-back WPL finals

A clinical all-round performance helped Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in their final league game to reach consecutive WPL finals. That came as the Delhi-based franchise finished top of the 2024 WPL points table by registering six wins in eight games.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCBW) are the other teams to qualify for the Eliminators.

Opting to bat first, Gujarat put up 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Bharti Fulmali came up with a fighting knock, scoring 42 runs off 36 balls, with the help of seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Catherine Bryce and Phoebe Litchfield chipped in with 28 (22) and 21 (22), respectively, to take the team past the three-figure mark.

Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, and Minnu Mani bagged two wickets apiece for DCW.

In response, Shafali Verma starred with the bat as DCW achieved the target in just 13.1 overs. The opening batter scored 71 off 37 deliveries in an innings laced with five sixes and seven boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigues stayed unbeaten on 38 off 28, hitting six and four boundaries.

Tanuja Kanwar bagged two wickets by conceding just 20 runs for Gujarat.

