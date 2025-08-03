"Mil gaya naya Sunil Narine" - Top 10 funny memes from action-packed Day 3 of 5th ENG vs IND Test 2025

England managed to reach 50/1 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3 of the fifth Test against India at the Kennington Oval on Saturday, August 2. They need 324 runs to win the match, with two days left in the contest.Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep resumed India's second innings on Saturday morning with an overnight score of 75/2. Nightwatchman Akash Deep frustrated English bowlers by hitting a brilliant half-century, his first in international cricket. Akash put on a 107-run partnership with Jaiswal for the third wicket before departing for 66 (94) in the 43rd over.Gus Atkinson then dismissed Shubman Gill (11) and Karun Nair (17) cheaply to bring the hosts back into the contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal (118) played a magnificent knock at the other end and signed off the series with a century. Ravindra Jadeja (53), Dhruv Jurel (34), and Washington Sundar (53) chipped in with valuable contributions in the lower middle order to help India reach 396 and set a 374-run target for the hosts.Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley provided a good start to England yet again in the second innings with a 50-run opening stand. Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj separated the duo at the stroke of stumps by cleaning up Crawley with a superb yorker.Fans enjoyed the engaging cricketing action that unfolded on the third day of the final Test and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:&quot;Mil gaya naya Sunil Narine (Found new Sunil Narine),&quot; a fan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I think India are ahead in this game&quot;- Aakash Chopra after stumps on Day 3 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 TestFormer cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that India were ahead of England after stumps on the third day of the fifth Test. He observed that pitch had not become flat and felt that scoring nearly 400 runs in the final innings wouldn't be easy for the home team.Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:&quot;England are 50/1, and Siraj's 'siu' celebration came. Zak Crawley has been sent back home. 324 runs, where is this match going? Has the pitch become flat or do we have chances to win? The runs can be scored, but it won't be easy. It doesn't seem like the pitch has become flat suddenly.&quot;Chopra elaborated:&quot;I think India are ahead in this game. They should win this match. There is no logic for 375 runs to be scored. Of course, a heavy roller might be taken, and then the pitch might play well for a little while. The playing conditions have gotten slightly better, but they are not the conditions where you would say nearly 400 should be scored in the last innings. So I am saying, go India go.&quot;Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.You can get live match updates of the Oval Test here.