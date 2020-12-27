"Mind-boggling" - Sunil Gavaskar praises India for its fast bowling

Sunil Gavaskar praised India's depth in the fast bowling department. The India legend said it is 'mind-boggling' and 'unbelievable' given the kind of options India has in terms of its fast bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj, playing his first Test match for India in Melbourne, received praise from all quarters, including Ricky Ponting. Siraj replaced the injured Shami for the second Test.

India's fast bowlers who picked six wickets on the first day of the Melbourne Test. Speaking to Cricket 7, Gavaskar said-

''The bench strength for fast bowling is unbelievable. It may not be the same as far as spinners are concerned but when you look at the amount of talent available in the fast bowling department, it’s just mind-boggling, We’ve got Navdeep Saini who’s pretty quick, bowls around 145 regularly. He’s not playing (in Boxing Day Test) as he did not have god warm-up games, maybe that’s the reason why Siraj got the nod ahead of him. But he’s there, there’s Umesh Yadav, and there are lots of other young fast bowlers who are knocking on the doors.''

Gavaskar felt the gym work and the amount of care the recent crop of fast bowlers do has paid them rich dividends.

''I think it’s all the gym work that they do(On how they are physically fit and able to bowl fast). The upper body strength is good, they are now guided by professionals and that makes a big difference. Today’s generation is willing to work and they pride themselves on their looks.'' said Gavaskar

"He has looked very much a Test match bowler." High praise for India's debutant from Aussie legend Ricky Ponting@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Y5kpF7Dpce — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020

India's list of injured fast bowlers

Even with Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma injured, India dismissed the hosts Australia for a paltry score of 195 runs in the first innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also a contender to play when fully fit. Given the injuries to Sharma, Shami, and Kumar, it is heartening to see the depth in India's fast bowling department.