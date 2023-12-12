Mirpur pitch for 2nd Bangladesh-New Zealand Test receives 'unsatisfactory' rating

The much-speculated pitch used for the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Mirput has been deemed 'Unsatisfactory'. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement based on the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Match Referee David Boon submitted his report to the ICC with the consent of the match officials, who consulted both captains, following which the venue received one demerit point.

Boon has reportedly called the pitch under-prepared with inconsistent bounce, resulting in several balls taking off and keeping low from the surface.

In his report to the ICC, Boon said:

"The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one. From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low."

Unfortunately for the hosts, the spin-favoring wicket did not help them produce a win as the Black Caps pulled off a thriller by four wickets.

After defeat in the opening Test at Sylhet, New Zealand were in a must-win situation to avoid their first-ever Test series defeat to Bangladesh. However, all four innings were completed in less than 180 overs, with the Kiwis hunting down the target of 137 by four wickets.

Demerit points are accumulated over a five-year period, and when a venue reaches a total of six demerit points, it faces suspension from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

Both captains shared opposite views on the Mirpur Pitch

The series was played in good spirits despite the difference in opinion over the Mirpur pitch.

When addressing the media at the post-match press conference, the captains, Tim Southee and Najmul Shanto, shared oppostive views on the Mirpur pitch used for the second Test.

Southee termed the wicket the worst he has played on in his long and illustrious career. He said:

"There are a number of ways I could describe that wicket. I think for the match to be all over in 170 overs is a fair reflection on the wicket. It wasn't great. I think there wasn't an even battle between bat and ball. Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career."

However, Shanto begged to differ and felt it was fair to take advantage of home conditions. He also called on the batters to relish facing such challenging pitches.

"When we play Tests, we are not here to improve. This is not a place for practice. We are trying to win the Test. It is important that we prepare to win the Test and we should definitely take advantage of home conditions. There was both turn and bounce. It was difficult for the batters. We have to enjoy these challenges as batters. We wanted this wicket," said Shanto.

The opening Test of the series in Sylhet saw Bangladesh win by 150 runs in a relatively higher-scoring game, with the first three innings producing scores over 300.

Glenn Phillips was the difference between the sides in the second Test, scoring a 72-ball 87 and 40* on a pitch that saw 635 runs scored for the loss of 36 wickets.