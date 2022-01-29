"You can say I got overconfident"- Misbah-ul-Haq on the infamous scoop shot in the 2007 T20 WC Final 

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq spoke about the scoop shot that led to his dismissal in the finals of the inaugural T20 World Cup final in 2007. The 47-year-old's wicket sealed India's victory by a close margin of five runs in Johannesburg.

In the topsy-turvy final, Pakistan could see the finish line after Misbah-ul-Haq scored a six off Joginder Sharma in the last over to ease the pressure. With only six runs needed from four balls, the batter chose to play an ill-fated scoop shot of a length delivery. Getting only elevation and no distance off the shot, the ball was pounced upon by Sreesanth at short fine-leg.

Speaking with his former teammates Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar on the latter's YouTube channel, Misbah said:

"In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine leg with that shot. So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence."

Pakistan went on to win the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009 held in England. Misbah eventually ventured into a leadership role and even held the role of head coach of the team until the 2021 T20 World Cup.

If we had wickets in hand, we would have easily chased it down: Misbah

The former player also spoke at length about Pakistan's defeat in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India. The hosts successfully defended a score of 260 to eliminate Pakistan from the competition.

He admitted that batting against the old ball was difficult in Mohali and rued the lack of support he received from the other end in the death overs. He added:

"Throughout the World Cup, we were scoring heavily in the batting powerplay towards the end. The thought was that even if we needed 100 runs in the final 10 overs, we had a batting powerplay of five overs. If we had wickets in hand, we could’ve easily chased it down. I was standing alone in the final five overs of powerplay and I got to play only 2 overs. We lost the game by 20-22 runs and I didn’t play three overs of powerplay at all. There was no batsman at the other end.”

The former coach was dismissed on the last delivery of the innings as Pakistan lost the contest by 29 runs. He top scored for the team with a 56-run knock off 76 deliveries.

Edited by Diptanil Roy