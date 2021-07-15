Misbah-ul-Haq is below par as a coach, has no idea what he is talking about: Salman Butt

Former captain Salman Butt has slammed Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for his comments in the press conference post the humiliating 3-0 ODI series defeat against a second-string England team.

Misbah defended all-rounders Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf despite the duo dishing out average performances. But later, he also said that the series loss was an 'undefendable performance'.

This is Pakistan's first bad performance in ODIs in the last two years. They have won each of their last 3 ODI series. Only two ODIs lost in this period and both were closely fought games. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 8, 2021

That didn't go down well with Salman Butt. In a video on his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old questioned Misbah's ability as a head coach and the strategies he formulates.

"Misbah said the performance is undefendable, but he tired his best to defend it. If you say it is undefendable, then just say 'We weren't the better team. We have failed in our execution and strategy'. He is just repeating the justifications of why he is backing certain players. This shows that you are also not at par with your position, and you have no idea what you are talking about," Salman Butt stated.

Salman Butt questions Misbah's thought process over Usman Qadir's exclusion

Salman Butt feels the Pakistan team management has been unfair towards leg-spinner Usman Qadir. The 36-year-old reckons Shadab Khan is being favoured because of his batting and fielding ability.

According to Salman Butt, the primary skill of both players is leg-spin, and on the basis of that, Qadir should have played more frequently for Pakistan, as the latter has delivered whenever given an opportunity. Butt feels Pakistan need to back specialist players and not ones who are 'jack of all trades'.

"Why didn't you try the other leg-spinner? The amount of matches that he has played, he has performed better than the rest. A person's (Shadab Khan) main skill is weak, but you are using his batting and fielding skills as excuses. You are finding eleven players who are jack of all trades, master of none," Salman Butt concluded.

