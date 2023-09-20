"Miss you Pappa" - Mohammed Siraj remembers late father after claiming No.1 spot in ICC ODI bowling rankings

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj climbed to the top spot of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI bowling rankings on Wednesday, September 20.

Earlier at No. 9, he jumped to first place following his spectacular six-wicket haul in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. After becoming the World No. 1 ODI bowler, Siraj shared an Instagram story remembering his father. He wrote:

"Miss you Pappa"

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story.

Mohammed Siraj's father, Mohammed Ghaus, passed away in November 2020 due to a lung ailment. At the time, the fast bowler was in Australia with the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Notably, Siraj tormented the Sri Lankan batters with his fiery spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The speedster completed his fifer in just 16 balls, equalling Chaminda Vaas' record for the fastest five-wicket haul in ODIs.

His spell helped India bundle out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 50. The Men in Blue completed a 10-wicket victory in the summit clash to win the continental tournament.

Mohammed Siraj will next be seen in action during India's home ODI series against Australia

India are set to battle it out against Australia in a three-match home ODI series later this month. The series holds a lot of importance for both sides as they look to gather some momentum on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The hosts have named two separate squads for the rubber. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two games. However, they will return for the third and final fixture.

KL Rahul will lead the side in the first two ODIs in Sharma's absence. Siraj is part of India's squad for all three games.

The first match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.

India's squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

India's squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.