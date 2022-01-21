"Missed century by 100 runs" - Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gets out for a duck in 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Former India captain Virat Kohli's poor form with the bat continues as he was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at Boland Park.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a decent start with a 63-run opening stand, after they opted to bat first in Paarl. However, Dhawan (32) departed in a bid to go through the gears which saw the arrival of Kohli.

Virat Kohli, who scored 51 off 63 in the last game, struggled to get to grips with the spin on offer. After negating a Keshav Maharaj delivery which turned and bounced, the 33-year-old unleashed an extravagant cover drive only to chip it into the hands of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

It was a tossed-up delivery from Maharaj and Kohli tried to go past the cover fielder. But the ball seemed to stop on him, thus inducing a false shot from the talismanic run-scorer. The Proteas captain completed a simple catch to put India under the pump.

Meanwhile, fans were certainly disappointed as Kohli missed yet another opportunity to register his 71st century, that has eluded him for over 24 months.

Here are some of the reactions:

Phoenix @luv_u_re

Make a big in next game please

Team needs you Another ZERO for kohli.. I can't see you like this.Make a bigin next game please @imVkohli Team needs you Another ZERO for kohli.. I can't see you like this.Make a big 💯 in next game please @imVkohli 🙏 Team needs you

Zeel🇮🇳 @zeelptl Virat kohli giving Lukaku vibes Virat kohli giving Lukaku vibes

Akash Purohit @earthtoakash

King for a reason !!

#INDvsSA Virat Kohli missed his 71st century by just 100 runs after singlehandedly scoring 0 valuable runs.King for a reason !! Virat Kohli missed his 71st century by just 100 runs after singlehandedly scoring 0 valuable runs.King for a reason !!#INDvsSA https://t.co/0A2cYlUHXB

Juggernaut @Archiestales



Your Ego is your only enemy. Don't fool others, you will look even more stupid and desperate. Well played @imVkohli you know how and why are you playing so in the current ODI series in SA.Your Ego is your only enemy. Don't fool others, you will look even more stupid and desperate. #INDvSA Well played @imVkohli you know how and why are you playing so in the current ODI series in SA. Your Ego is your only enemy. Don't fool others, you will look even more stupid and desperate. #INDvSA

Shankar @shankarstake Depressing to watch Virat Kohli not being the consistent run-machine that he was in pre-pandemic times. #SAvsIND Depressing to watch Virat Kohli not being the consistent run-machine that he was in pre-pandemic times. #SAvsIND

Amit @nottheamit Won't be surprised if Kohli takes a break from cricket Won't be surprised if Kohli takes a break from cricket

KSR @KShriniwasRao For a minute the mind just went blank. This is so unlike Virat. For a minute the mind just went blank. This is so unlike Virat.

Shaziyaa @ShaziyaaMehmood

🦆

#SAvIND Virat Kohli missed his century by 100 runs Virat Kohli missed his century by 100 runs🦆 #SAvIND

Dev Shah @CricSajhedari

Aisa lag raha hai virat is not interested

the passion he had the hunger he had , IT IS NOT SEEN AT THE MOMENT .

BENCHOD AB ASIA LAG RAHA HAI MATCH KA BAD RETIREMENT NA LALE.

YAAR VIRAT YAAR DIKHA CHUTYO KO



#ViratKohli



#BADPHASE

#BCCI

@imVkohli Its not happening right now .Aisa lag raha hai virat is not interestedthe passion he had the hunger he had , IT IS NOT SEEN AT THE MOMENT .BENCHOD AB ASIA LAG RAHA HAI MATCH KA BAD RETIREMENT NA LALE.YAAR VIRAT YAAR DIKHA CHUTYO KO Its not happening right now .Aisa lag raha hai virat is not interestedthe passion he had the hunger he had , IT IS NOT SEEN AT THE MOMENT .BENCHOD AB ASIA LAG RAHA HAI MATCH KA BAD RETIREMENT NA LALE.YAAR VIRAT YAAR DIKHA CHUTYO KO #ViratKohli #BADPHASE#BCCI@imVkohli

Incidentally, Kohli's stocks have gone down in the last couple of years. Since 2020, he has scored only 611 runs from 14 ODIs without a hundred, quite unlike Kohli's form.

When did Virat Kohli score his last international century?

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2008, Kohli has enjoyed a purple patch with the bat, scoring 70 centuries (27 in Test cricket, and 43 in ODI matches).

His last international hundred came at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh on November 23, 2019. Kohli smacked a cracking century, scoring 136 runs as the hosts wrapped up an easy win.

He recently stepped down from T20I and Test captaincy while he was sacked from the one-dayers. Kohli, who is likely to bat a lot freely now, is expected to end the drought very soon.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal