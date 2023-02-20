"Missed out on a well deserved century" - Twitter reacts to Smriti Mandhana 87 vs IRE in Women's T20 World Cup

Fans reacted to India women's team opener Smriti Mandhana missing out on a three-figure score during the Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against Ireland at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Mandhana scored 87 off 56 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 155.36. She posted her career-best score in the T20 Internationals in a fortuitous innings where she was put down not once but four times before finally getting caught in the penultimate over.

Mandhana had a decent start with the bat at the halfway mark of the innings, scoring 33 in 29 balls, with India losing the prodigious Shafali Verma (24) at that point.

The Indian innings slowed down in the middle overs as Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who promoted herself to bat at No. 3, adopted a tedious approach to scoring runs.

Mandhana slogswept Cara Murray for a six over deep mid-wicket to notch the 22nd T20I fifty of her career and the second in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The opener switched gears after crossing fifty and went berserk in dispatching the ball beyond the boundary. Despite India losing successive wickets at the end of the 16th over, Mandhana continued her blitz.

She smashed Arlene Kelly for a couple of boundaries in the 17th over before hammering Laura Delany for a four and a boundary in the next one.

In the quest for her maiden T20I century in the penultimate over of the Indian innings, Mandhana went for the loft off Orla Prendergast, and Gaby Lewis took a comfortable catch at long-off to put the curtains on a spectacular innings by India's vice-captain.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Mandhana's knock:

𝗡𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘁🌠 @nishantxslays

Well played Smriti Mandhana

Unfortunately missed we'll deserved century

#SmritiMandhana #BCCI Hard luck champWell played Smriti MandhanaUnfortunately missed we'll deserved century Hard luck champ 😐Well played Smriti MandhanaUnfortunately missed we'll deserved century 💔#SmritiMandhana #BCCI https://t.co/eNcbqJ1wXS

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



Sunil choudhary @choudhary3878



#INDvIRE What a knock by Smriti Mandhana - 87 (56) with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Missed out on what could've been her maiden T20i century, a terrific knock by Mandhana. What a knock by Smriti Mandhana - 87 (56) with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Missed out on what could've been her maiden T20i century, a terrific knock by Mandhana.#INDvIRE https://t.co/2MfmVRaspb

Indrani @Indrani_S Well done, Smriti Mandhana. Disappointed that she didn’t get her century. So close! #ICCWomensT20WorldCup Well done, Smriti Mandhana. Disappointed that she didn’t get her century. So close! #ICCWomensT20WorldCup

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



She is unfortunately dismissed just 13 runs short of her maiden T20I century



Well played, Queen!



Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Smriti Mandhana becomes the first player out on Devil's Number (87) in women's T20Is. Superstitiously considered unlucky score as it is 13 short of a century. Smriti Mandhana becomes the first player out on Devil's Number (87) in women's T20Is. Superstitiously considered unlucky score as it is 13 short of a century.

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45



But she played her career best inning today . And put india in very strong position.



#INDvIRE You gotta feel for Smriti Mandhana, missed out century by just 13 runs .But she played her career best inning today . And put india in very strong position. You gotta feel for Smriti Mandhana, missed out century by just 13 runs .But she played her career best inning today . And put india in very strong position. #INDvIRE https://t.co/IDyHghOIvT

Mohit @Mohit54174604



No, Smriti mandhana didn't deserve a century there. It wouldn't have been good for a brilliant player like her to get a century like that. @SaGomesh She didn't deserve a Hundred there. Was out probably 5 or 6 times.No, Smriti mandhana didn't deserve a century there. It wouldn't have been good for a brilliant player like her to get a century like that. @SaGomesh She didn't deserve a Hundred there. Was out probably 5 or 6 times.No, Smriti mandhana didn't deserve a century there. It wouldn't have been good for a brilliant player like her to get a century like that.

Smriti Mandhana 87 pushed India to 155/6

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed two boundaries in the final over against Kelly, and India scored 10 runs from that over to finish at 155 for six after 20 overs.

Jemimah was stumped on the final ball of the innings as the length ball shaped away and baffled the batter.

Mandhana missed their tournament opener against Pakistan due to a finger injury. She scored 52 off 41 balls in India's 11-run defeat to England at the same venue.

