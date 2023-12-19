Mitchell Johnson stood down by Cricket Australia from 2 public speaking functions over stand-off with David Warner

Former Australian speedster Mitchell Johnson's continuous tirade against fellow countryman and opening batter David Warner has landed him in hot water. With Johnson agreeing to be the public speaker during two functions organized by Cricket Australia (CA), the board had decided to stand him down from the role.

The standoff first started when Johnson penned a column in The West Australian, criticizing Warner ahead of what is likely to be his farewell Test series. The 42-year-old called the southpaw out for never really owning his role in the ball-tampering saga and questioned the need for a grand farewell despite being inconsistent over the past three years.

With the media and several present and former Aussie players getting involved in the Johnson-Warner debate, the issue has certainly grabbed headlines.

"Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions," a CA spokesperson told The Advertiser:

Following Johnson's comments before the first Australia-Pakistan Test, he was rumored to be left off Triple M's commentary team, but it proved to be a false alarm. Michael Hussey had filled in the role of speaking in public functions.

Mitchell Johnson stands by his comments despite David Warner's first-innings hundred in the Perth Test

Johnson did not hold back from criticizing Warner despite the opener mustering 164 in the first innings of the opening Test against Pakistan.

"On day one of the first Test against Pakistan Warner rode his luck early on — and it could have gone either way — and you take that and he went on to make 164. He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday's duck in the second innings. Warner may have denied he cares about criticism of his form, but it definitely does drive him as shown in his performance in the first innings," Johnson wrote in his latest column for The West Australian.

Despite Warner's hundred, he did not earn the Player of the Match award after Australia's massive win as Mitchell Marsh took the honors for his all-round efforts.

