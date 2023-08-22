Mitchell Marsh prepares for Australia captaincy after a 'crazy year'

Newly appointed T20I captain Mitchell Marsh reflected on a 'crazy year', recalling his marriage and the whirlwind century against England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley. However, he understands that the slate will be clean when Australia play in South Africa next.

With Aaron Finch retired from international cricket, leaving the T20I captaincy role vacant, the selectors turned to the burly all-rounder for the same. Marsh's first assignment will be the three-game T20I series in South Africa, while he will also lead the tourists in the 50-over games due to injuries.

Ahead of departing for South Africa, Marsh expressed his pride at contributing heavily to Australia's cause at Headingley, saying (as quoted by cricket.com.au):

"It's certainly been a crazy year. Throw in getting married, it's been a good one. I've had time to sit down on reflect on England; Headingley was a really special moment for me, having not played Test cricket for a long time to come in and to be able to contribute like that was a very emotional day.

"But, as we know, international cricket moves pretty quickly; tomorrow we fly to South Africa, so it'll all be forgotten pretty soon, I reckon."

While the 31-year-old has captained Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, his record is uninspiring. In 20 games under Marsh, the Scorchers have won only six, losing the others.

"Patty and Andrew McDonald have created an incredible environment" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh (Image Credits: Twitter)

Marsh underlined that he doesn't believe in building a new culture and wants to take the team created by the current regime to greater heights. The seam-bowling all-rounder said:

"I probably won't try and reinvent the wheel at all. I think the most important thing I've learned about leadership is staying true to yourself.

"Patty and Andrew McDonald have created an incredible environment around our group right now, so, hopefully, I can continue that in the T20 format and create an environment where the guys come in and just enjoy playing cricket for Australia. Hopefully, I'm a good captain. If not, I won't be in the job for very long. That's OK. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity."

Australia's T20I series against South Africa starts on August 30 in Durban.