Mitchell Marsh admits "there's no way into the Test team" for him at the moment

Mitchell Marsh, a member of Australia's 2021 T20 World Cup-winning team, hasn't ruled out a Test comeback. But the all-rounder, who is in top form in white-ball cricket, said the current Test side "is playing extremely good cricket" and he is enjoying his time with the Perth Scorchers.

Marsh was declared Player of the match in the 2021 T20 World Cup final after scoring an unbeaten 77 off 50 deliveries against New Zealand.

Currently, his exploits have kept the Perth Scorchers unbeaten in five games in the Big Bash League and he is the third-highest run-getter with 207 runs in three matches at 103.50.

Although Marsh is striving to play in all three formats for Australia, he admits it will be difficult to break into the Test team as they look settled. The seam-bowling all-rounder stated, as quoted by news.com.au:

"As a cricketer, you are always striving to play all formats for Australia. But there’s certainly no way in that team at the moment, they’re playing extremely good cricket. For me, it’s about playing for the Scorchers and loving it."

Marsh's last of 32 Tests was at the Oval in the 2019 Ashes series. The 30-year-old took a five-for in the first innings of the Test, but failed with the bat.

"I’m just enjoying my cricket" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is in superb form

"We’ve just come together, we understand what’s ahead of us, it’s going to be a challenge. I’m just enjoying my cricket. I love playing for the Scorchers, I’m enjoying the consistency of everything I’m doing and that’s relaying out onto the field. I know my role, I’m really clear with that, and I back my own ability to keep the scoreboard rolling," he said.

