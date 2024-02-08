Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID ahead of 1st AUS vs WI T20I; cleared to play with safety precautions - Reports 

Australia's COVID spree has witnessed yet another victim in the form of their T20I skipper, Mitchell Marsh. The all-rounder contracted the virus a day before the commencement of the home T20I series against the West Indies.

Much like the rest of his teammates who have been subjected to the infection, Marsh has also been cleared to take the field despite testing positive. He will have to maintain a safe distance from the rest of the players on the field at all times and use a separate dressing room as well.

"Australia T20 skipper Mitch Marsh has tested positive to Covid-19 but will still play in tomorrow’s first T20 against the Windies in Hobart, in line with CA protocols. Marsh will use a separate dressing room during the match and stay distanced while on the field," Cricket Australia released a statement

Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Moises Henriques, and even head coach Andrew McDonald have been hit with the virus during the Australian summer, but it has not impacted their roles in the side.

Green, who tested positive prior to the second Test against the West Indies at the Gabba, had to stand at a distance during the national anthems and celebrate from afar in a bid to avoid close contact and the spreading of the virus.

Marsh has been the unofficial captain of the T20I side, taking charge of the team after Aaron Finch retired. The all-rounder led the team in the away series in South Africa and has been tasked with captaining the upcoming T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand.

The first T20I between Australia and the West Indies is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 9, at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. The ODI series between the two sides ended with a 10-wicket to Australia, who claimed the series by a dominant 3-0 margin.

Mitchell Marsh was recently conferred with the prestigious Allan Border Medal

The all-rounder's recent rise was rewarded by Cricket Australia as he was adjudged the winner of the prestigious Allan Border Medal during the awards ceremony conducted on January 31.

He has been a vital presence in the white-ball squad and made his resounding red-ball return during the 2023 Ashes. As things stand, he is all set to lead the Men in Yellow in the 2024 T20 World Cup to be played in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA).

Who will win the T20I series between Australia and the West Indies? Let us know what you think.

