Mitchell Owen reaches a sensational 39-ball ton in BBL 2024-25 final against Sydney Thunder [Watch]

Hobart Hurricanes opening batter Mitchell Owen scripted history by scoring the joint-fastest hundred in the Big Bash League (BBL) during the 2024-25 edition final against the Sydney Thunder. The explosive batter reached the three-figure mark off just 39 deliveries to make a mockery of the 183 run-chase at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart on Monday, January 27.

Sydney Thunder had posed an imposing total after being put into bat courtesy of Jason Sangha's fifty. The Hurricanes needed to attain a new record while chasing in BBL final to win their inaugural title. The in-form Mitchell Owen got firing from the word-go to leave the Thunder paralyzed inside the powerplay itself.

The right-handed batter smashed Nathan McAndrew, Tom Andrews and Wes Agar to help his side race off to 62 runs after just three overs. Even after spin was introduced after the powerplay, Owen did not take a backward step as he reached his fifty off just 16 deliveries, which is now a new franchise record.

Owen raced off to 88 runs off just 35 deliveries at the end of nine overs. He took on Sangha for a four and a six, to inch closer to the three-figure mark. He narrowly missed out on scoring the outright fastest BBL ton, but made amends on the next ball to be the joint-fastest holder of the record with Craig Simmons who had achieved it in 2014.

Have a look at the moment he achieved the feat:

Owen perished to Tom Andrews off the very next over while attempting to score the 12th six of his innings. He departed after scoring 108 runs off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 257.14, completely blowing away the Sydney Thunder in the process.

Mitchell Owen scored a hundred in the BBL 2024-25 league-stage match against Perth Scorchers as well

Mitchell Owen's stunning century in the final was the second of the season after he had slammed an unbeaten 101 off 64 deliveries in the win over the Perth Scorchers in Hobart on December 21.

The right-handed batter has had a season to remember, as he ends as the leading run-scorer of the 2024-25 edition. He amassed over 450 runs in 11 innings, overtaking David Warner in the process.

