Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy want men's and women's teams to work together and help one another

Australia's cricketers Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy has suggested for the integration of the men's and women's cricketing programs. Alyssa Healy, currently preparing for the all-format home series against India, believes both sides can learn plenty from each other.

Healy's husband and one of the men's team's vital cogs, Mitchell Starc, also agreed to improve their results away from home. The Australian men's team face a challenging next few months, starting with a bid to win their first T20 crown next month.

The men in yellow haven't had a smooth build-up to it, losing five T20 series on the bounce. Speaking to the Age, Alyssa Healy wishes to see a 'one team' attitude in the future. The wicketkeeper-batter thinks both sides can help each other in many ways to improve.

"My wish and my dream for the future is that we collaborate more. I know we don’t play a lot of Test cricket but I feel like both sides have some really great insights to offer one another about how we play the game and how everyone operates off the field."

Healy, who made her international debut back in 2010, has played only four Tests but has a decent record. However, the 31-year old has impressed in white-ball cricket, notably helping Australia win the World T20 at home last year.

I don’t see why there can’t be some of that collaboration: Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Starc backed Healy's opinion and praised the national team's women's cricketers for performing well consistently. Starc also admitted that their counterparts haven't done the same recently. Thus, the left-arm seamer sees a reason for collaboration on the tactical side of things.

"They’re a team that have won so many trophies, so many series home and away and that’s something that doesn’t happen a lot with men’s cricket, particularly away from home. I don’t see why there can’t be some of that collaboration. It may not be how to bowl a yorker or how to hit a cover drive but ways to prepare or mindsets off the field. Any little thing is going to be helpful to both squads."

Starc, along with the other Australian contingent, will head to the UAE shortly to link up with his teammates, who are preparing for the IPL. The 31-year old has been a tad inconsistent in the last few months and needs to pull up his socks.

