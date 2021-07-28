"Mitchell Starc is the best white ball bowler in the world" - Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer heaped praise on Mitchell Starc, labeling him the best white-ball bowler in the world. Langer also added that the Aussie pacer was the best in the business when it came to bowling in the slog overs of the innings.

Mitchell Starc won the Player of the Series award in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between Australia and the West Indies. The left-arm pacer took 11 wickets in three games to help the visitors defeat the Men in Maroon by a scoreline of 2-1 in Barbados.

Before boarding the flight to Bangladesh, coach Justin Langer appreciated Mitchell Starc's performance against the Caribbean team and said:

"I think Mitchell Starc is the best white-ball bowler in the world. He bowls up front, swings the ball. He is the best bowler at the death in the world. He is great to have in our team. The combination with him and Josh Hazlewood is a real plus for us."

Justin Langer was effusive in his praise for Mitchell Starc and his @CricketAus team after their 2-1 #WIvAUS ODI series win 🗣️ https://t.co/VRONixjjEk — ICC (@ICC) July 28, 2021

Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul in the ODI series opener against the West Indies, and in the next two matches, he picked up two wickets each. His incredible bowling performances helped the Aussies win the series. Meanwhile, big names like David Warner, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis did not play in the series.

Mitchell Starc and Co to play five T20Is against Bangladesh next

Mitchell Starc has taken only one wicket in four T20I matches this year.

While Mitchell Starc did a fantastic job in the ODI series against the West Indies, his T20I performances were not up to the mark. Starc played four T20Is against the Men in Maroon, scalping one wicket while conceding runs at an economy rate of close to nine runs per over.

Starc will be keen to improve his performance in the upcoming 5-match T20I series against Bangladesh. He will be the player to watch out for from the Australian squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar