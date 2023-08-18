Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith ruled out of South Africa tour; Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in ODIs as well 

The experienced duo of Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith have been ruled out of Australia's upcoming white-ball tour of South Africa due to injury. However, the pair are expected to be fit in time for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, with a return pencilled in for the three-match ODI series against India that precedes the tournament in September.

Smith has reportedly sustained a tendon injury to his left wrist and is expected to be out of action for up to four weeks. He was in line to open the innings in the T20 series for the first time after his exploits at the top of the order for the Sydney Sixers in the 2022-23 Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Starc, on the other hand, after a busy Ashes series, where he played four consecutive Tests, has been experiencing groin soreness since his return from England.

The left-arm pacer was already dealing with a shoulder injury that he inflicted while fielding during the fourth Test. Skipper Pat Cummins applauded Starc's commitment to bowl in the series finale despite the injury.

National selection panel chair George Bailey said regarding the changes to the squad:

"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup."

"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture," he continued.

Australia's tour of South Africa will comprise three T20Is and five ODIs, beginning from August 30. With Pat Cummins ruled out of the ODI series due to a wrist injury, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead the Men in Yellow in the ODIs as well, after recently being handed the responsibility of the T20 squad.

Marnus Labuschagne named as a replacement for Steve Smith in Australia's ODI squad

The injuries have led to slight changes in the squad, which was named last week. Marnus Labuschagne, who was originally left out due to poor form in the format, has been given a second chance. He has been named as Steve Smith's replacement for the ODI series. At the same time, Perth Scorchers' captain Ashton Turner is the replacement for the T20 series.

As a result, Labuschagne is slated to miss the List A series for Australia A against New Zealand A, as the ODI series against South Africa will be held in the same timeframe.

The in-form Spencer Johnson replaces Mitchell Starc in the ODI squad as well. The pacer has been in excellent form in the Major League Cricket (MLC) and the ongoing Hundred competition as well.

Cricket Australia has also announced a minor change in the coaching hierarchy. Batting coach Michael di Venuto will act as the head coach for the T20 series and will be assisted by Aussie quick Clint McKay and Australian women's team assistant Dan Marsh.

Updated Australia squad for white-ball series against South Africa

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, and Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.