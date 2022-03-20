Mitchell Swepson retained as Australia announce unchanged XI for third Test against Pakistan

Australia captain Pat Cummins has said that the visitors will have an unchanged XI for the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore. With leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson retaining his spot, Josh Hazlewood will miss out again after playing the first Test in Rawalpindi, where he went wicketless.

Swepson did not have an impactful debut in the second Test in Karachi as Australia failed to force a win despite taking a first-innings lead of over 400 runs. Although the 28-year old picked up two wickets in the first innings, including a maiden Test scalp of Babar Azam, he went wicketless in the fourth as the visitors went for a win.

Cummins has said that he is satisfied with how his players performed in the last Test, adding that there are no injury concerns either. However, the 28-year old admitted that omitting Hazlewood or overlooking Scott Boland was not easy. Nevertheless, he believes the visitors have all bases covered as they seek a memorable series win.

Cummins said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"We were really happy with how all 11 players went last Test. Everyone has pulled up really well. We gave them an extra couple of days to make sure everyone has come up good. But there's no injury worries; everyone is freshened up, so we're confident in the XI."

He continued:

"Only having two quick bowlers, I think reverse swing is going to be a big factor and the way Starcy played last game was fantastic. It's always tough leaving out someone like Joshy, even Scotty Boland. But the class and the difference Starcy brings as a left-armer, a bit more air speed, we think that's the best chance to take 20."

Cummins added:

"There's not a lot of grass on it. I think it's had quite a lot of traffic throughout the PSL (Pakistan Super League) on it as well. It seems hard, but I can't see it being too much different from the other ones. We feel like we've got all bases covered if needed, whether it's reverse swing or swing later in the game."

Despite bowling 53.4 overs in the fourth innings and conceding 156 runs, Swepson couldn't put enough pressure on Pakistan batters in the fourth innings. The home side survived for 172 overs in the fourth innings, led by Azam's 196. However, he has been retained in the XI as the visitors eye a series victory in Lahore.

Cummins' decision not to enforce the follow-on in Karachi despite taking a 408-run first-innings lead has come in for criticism. However, the right-arm speedster rued the dropped catches that prevented Australia's victory.

The Australia captain said about the same:

"Wickets are at a premium in this series so you can't afford to drop too many chances. We created more than 10 chances (in the second innings in Karachi) we just unfortunately didn't take them, so that's going to be the challenge this week."

Australia's playing XI for third Test in Lahore

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

