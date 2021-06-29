Mithali Raj breaks into the top 5 of the ICC ODI batting rankings

Mithali Raj returned to the top five of the ICC ODI batting rankings after a strong performance in the first England Women vs India Women ODI.

The Indian skipper was the biggest mover in the top ten ICC rankings as she rose three places to fifth. The ICC updated its rankings on Tuesday, releasing the same on its official website.

Mithali Raj top-scored for India Women in their recent eight-wicket loss to England Women, notching up a valiant 72. The 38-year-old legend recently completed 22 years in international cricket and will next be seen in action on Wednesday during the second ODI at Taunton.

Mithali Raj’s rise marks her entry into the top five of the ICC batting rankings for the first time since October 2019. While the star batter was ranked fifth with 725 points, her teammate Smriti Mandhana dropped two places down to ninth.

The opener struggled in the first game against England, succumbing after scoring a 25-ball 10 at Bristol. Teen prodigy Shafali Verma entered the rankings in 120th place after scoring a 14-ball 15 on debut.

Tammy Beaumont maintains No. 1 ICC ODI batter status

Tammy Beaumont continues to top the ICC charts, with the star opener gaining 26 points after scoring a match-winning 87* against India. With 791 points, the England international has a sizeable lead in the ICC ODI batting rankings, with second-placed Lizelle Lee having 758 points to her name.

Natalie Sciver was another player to make a positive move in the ICC rankings. The 28-year-old rose to eighth place following her impressive 74* against India Women.

Australians Meg Lanning and Amy Satterthwaite were the other losers as they dropped down a place each in the latest edition of the ICC ODI batting rankings.

