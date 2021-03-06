Mithali Raj discusses Shafali Verma’s ODI prospects 

Indian skipper Mithali Raj spoke about the prospect of including young gun Shafali Verma in the ODI side. The 38-year-old called for patience when it came to the swashbuckling opener and assured everyone that Shafali Verma will get her chance.

India Women take on South Africa Women in a five-match ODI series starting March 7. A three-match T20 series will also take place later this month. Although Shafali Verma is part of the T20 squad, she is not in the ODI squad for the games in Lucknow.

With the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup a year ago, Mithali Verma was asked by the press whether Shafali Verma is in India’s ODI side.

“She definitely is in the scheme of things and on the radar. I think we need to have a bit of patience. You’ll see her very soon.”

Many have touted Shafali Verma as the next big thing for India but the youngster is yet to break into the ODI side.

Known for her aggressive batting style, the 17-year-old was a crucial part of India’s run to the T20 World Cup Final last year. In her short career, Shafali Verma has a stunning strike rate of 146.24, with a healthy average of 27.05.

India’s ODI squad includes several youngsters in the nascent stages of their international careers. When asked whether she plans to give youngsters opportunities considering the upcoming World Cup, Mithali Raj was confident about giving everyone a chance in the five-match ODI series.

“Definitely yes, because it is a five-match ODI series. We have some young players in the side, and as captain, I would like to give them opportunities to show their talent.”

Mithali Raj lists two reasons why South Africa ODIs are important

Advertisement

The Indian women’s team returns to international cricket for the first time in a year. They last played an international fixture in March 2020, when they lost the T20 World Cup Final to Australia.

On the eve of the series opener, Mithali Raj was asked whether the current series is more important in the context of the ODI World Cup next year.

“I think this series is very important. Yes, we will try and see the composition of the team. But at the same time also see that the team as a unit start to get that momentum right. Because everybody is coming back after a long gap.”

Later, Mithali Raj also listed two reasons why the India vs South Africa series is important.

“In that sense, this series is very important for two reasons. One is that we have young players and it is the right platform to give them opportunities in the home conditions."

Raj hopes to see the side’s senior players get into match-rhythm after a year of inaction.

“At the same time to see that the core players get enough game time to gain their performance and get out there and start to develop that rhythm, and as a unit, we come together, put our best standard out there and take it from there.”