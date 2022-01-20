Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in ICC’s Women's ODI Team of 2021

Indian stalwarts Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have been named in ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021. England's Heather Knight will lead the XI announced by cricket’s governing body on Thursday.

Mithali and Jhulan are the only two Indians in the Women’s ODI Team of 2021. The side boast three cricketers from South Africa, two from the West Indies, two from England and one from Australia.

Mithali, the Indian captain, scored 503 runs at an average of 62.87 with six half-centuries. Jhulan, meanwhile, has remained a force to be reckoned with the ball for India in the one-day format. The tall pacer claimed 15 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 3.77.

England skipper Knight was among the top-performers for her team on the batting front in 2021. She contributed 423 runs at an average of 42.30, which included a century and three fifties. She also chipped in with the ball, claiming five wickets at an average of 19.80.

Lizelle Lee, Alyssa Healy and Tammy Beaumont comprise the top three of the women’s ODI team of 2021. Lee hammered 632 runs and finished as the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs in the year. She averaged a spectacular 90.28 with a century and five half-centuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy smashed 267 runs in just six ODIs in 2021, averaging 44.50. She scored two fifties, including a best of 77. England opener Beaumont ended 2021 with 503 runs at an average of 62.87, the second-highest run-getter in Women’s ODIs in 2021. Beaumont scored a century and four fifties.

All-rounders Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews part of Women's ODI Team of 2021

South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp scored 183 runs in 2021 at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 98.91. She also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 29.18. West Indies’ Hayley Matthews accumulated 380 runs, including a century and a fifty. She was impressive with the ball as well, picking up 18 wickets at an average of 22.44.

Pakistan’s Fatima Sana finished 2021 as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in just 13 matches. She also made it to the XI along with Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies).

ICC Women's ODI Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (c, England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), and Anisa Mohammed (West Indies)

