MLC 2023: Full schedule of matches with venues and timings 

The inaugural edition of the highly anticipated Major League Cricket (MLC) will begin on July 13, 2023. The tournament organizers have officially released the schedule of the tournament which comprises 19 matches, including the playoffs.

The tournament, which is considered USA Cricket's grand entry into the cricketing landscape and domain, will give the world a glimpse of the sport in the country. The USA is also touted to co-host the 2024 T20 World Cup with the West Indies.

MLC will kickstart with a contest between two franchises with IPL-based ownership - the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders. All of the six franchises have assembled their squad during the inaugural draft which was conducted on March 2023 in Texas. A slew of credible international players with local talents was on offer during the draft.

The tournament is divided into two legs, with the initial eight matches in the opening weekend set to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Out of the eight league matches at the venue, two will be afternoon matches (3:30 PM Central Daylight Time), and the rest will be evening encounters (7:30 PM Central Daylight Time).

The next seven league matches will be contested at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina. All matches at the second venue are scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM (Eastern Daylight Time).

Out of the six franchises, four will qualify for the playoffs. The knockout format will see a total of four matches including the final, with the rest being labeled as the Eliminator, Qualifier, and Challenger.

MLC 2023: The complete schedule

Below is the complete schedule for the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) with venues and timings.

MLC 2023: List of franchises

As previously mentioned, the inaugural edition of the tournament will witness six franchises participating. Unsurprisingly, after their raid in overseas franchise leagues such as the ILT20 and SA20, the IPL franchise owners made their presence felt in the USA as well.

The franchises are - Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Washington Freedom.

Will the inaugural edition of the tournament prove to be a huge success? Let us know what you think.

