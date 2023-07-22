MLC 2023: How did the international players fare in Texas Super Kings vs Seattle Orcas match 10?

The 10th match of the enthralling MLC tournament saw the Texas Super Kings square off against the Seattle Orcas unfolded on June 22. Church Street Park hosted the game between the two table-toppers.

It was a forgettable day for the Texas Super Kings who were skittled for just 127. The Orcas had the Super Kings gasping for breath at 48-6 at the halfway mark. Dwayne Bravo (39 off 39) and Daniel Sams (26 off 19) added 56 runs for the seventh wicket, which helped Texas resurrect their innings.

Cody Chetty had earlier made 22 before succumbing to Parnell. Wayne Parnell achieved his maiden five-wicket haul in this competition to derail the Texas Super Kings well short of their desired first-innings score.

In the end, it was all too easy for Seattle as they powered their way to a thumping eight-wicket victory with 24 balls to spare.

Devon Conway (TSK)

Conway had a day to forget with the bat in today’s fixture. Unlike the other games, Conway departed on the very first ball of the match without troubling the scorers. He was picked up by Imad Wasim, who miscued a straighter arm ball outside off to punch a safe catch to Parnell at cover.

Faf du Plessis (TSK)

Du Plessis could not get off to an electrifying start either as he was castled by AJ Tye on 12 (10). He survived only 10 deliveries and scored two boundaries in the innings.

David Miller (TSK)

Miller became a victim of his fellow countryman Wayne Parnell who bowled a breathtaking delivery to get rid of him. He scored only eight runs in 10 balls and failed to clear the ropes. He was cleaned up in the eighth over of the first innings.

Mitchell Santner (TSK)

Santner could not play a significant role with the bat as he perished for just 2 (5) by Cameron Gannon in the ninth over of the first innings. However, he was very tidy with the ball going at just 5 RPO and also managed to pick up the crucial wicket of Nauman Anwar.

Dwayne Bravo (TSK)

Bravo played a gutsy knock of 39 (39) to drag his side to a respectable total. His innings included four fours and one six. He was cautious right throughout his innings and scored most of his runs in a risk-free manner. Bravo only bowled one solitary over with the ball which cost him 11 runs.

Daniel Sams (TSK)

Sams played a brave knock of 26 (19) at a strike rate of 136.84. His innings featured one four and two sixes.

Along with Bravo, he put up a fighting 56-run stand to revive the Texas innings. Sams eventually fell to his countryman Tye who dismissed him in the 17th over of the match. He later bowled three tidy overs, conceding only 15 runs while going wicketless.

Rusty Theron (TSK)

Rusty was the only batter from Texas who remained not out. He faced only one ball and could score a run off it. Rusty was quite immaculate with the ball, returning figures of 0/15 in his three-over spell while going wicketless. He only conceded one boundary in his entire spell.

Quinton de Kock (SEO)

De Kock set the tone with his quickfire innings of 53 (36) which steamrolled Texas well before the game reached its conclusion. He scored at an exhilarating strike rate of 147.22 and smashed three boundaries and as many sixes. De Kock fell to Mohammad Mohsin in the 13th over when Seattle were comfortably placed at 88-2.

Heinrich Klaasen (SEO)

Heinrich Klaasen in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Seattle Orcas)

Klaasen put on a brutal show with the bat after scoring a blistering knock of 42* (21) which helped Settle Orcas comfortably get over the line with 24 balls to spare. In his fiery innings, he smashed four boundaries and three sixes and scored at a strike rate of 200. Klaasen stayed unbeaten at the end to hit the winning runs for his side.

Dasun Shanaka (SEO)

Shanaka was very expensive with the ball first up. In his one-off over, Shanaka went for plenty and conceded 14 runs which involved one boundary, one six, and one wide. With the bat, he scored 10 (7) and stayed with Klaasen till the end to take Seattle home.

Shehan Jayasuriya (SEO)

Shehan did not get a chance to play a part with the bat or with the ball. Seattle Orcas completed a thumping eight-wicket victory well before his turn even came to bat.

Imad Wasim (SEO)

Wasim was certainly the man with the golden arm as he picked up the dangerous Conway in the very first ball of the match. He returned very impressive figures of 1/25 in his allotted four overs at 6.25 RPO. His spell, featured 13 dots, and conceded only two fours and a six.

Wayne Parnell (SEO)

Parnell emerged as a star from today’s game, picking up a destructive five-wicket haul. His figures of 5/20 helped him bag the Player of the Match award as he rattled through the defenses of the Texas batters in a relentless manner.

His tight bowling helped Seattle restrict Texas to a below-par score which proved way too easy for the Orcas to chase.

Andrew Tye (SEO)

Tye did not play a role with the bat but he certainly had a massive impact with the ball in hand.

In his four-over spell, he conceded only 15 runs and picked up the prized wickets of Du Plessis and Sams which broke the backbone of the Texas batting lineup. He only conceded one boundary in his entire spell and bowled as many as 14 dot balls.

Note: Domestic players playing for the USA team have not been featured in the article