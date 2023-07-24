MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Russell and Cameron Gannon lead the charts – Updated after Match 13

Two games were played at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday (July 23). Seattle Orcas locked horns with Los Angeles Knight Riders at 11 PM IST whereas Washington Freedom clashed with MI New York later in the day at 3 AM IST.

Los Angeles Knight Riders were playing for their pride. They had already crashed out of this year’s MLC competition after suffering four back-to-back defeats. Seattle, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the tournament.

However, despite their defeat, the team was out of the woods as they had already made their way to the playoffs with three impressive wins. In the end, the Knight Riders earned a consolation victory and closed out the tournament on a positive note.

The clash between Washington Freedom and MI New York ended up in a one-sided affair. Washington Freedom had a brilliant outing with the ball in their last game where Saurabh Netravalkar’s 6/9 rescued San Francisco’s batting to rubbles.

But the same cannot be said about their fixture today as Washington bowlers showed no intent with the ball and allowed the game to drift away way too early. MI New York earned a crucial win in today’s game which keeps their playoff hopes intact. Washington on the other hand, has already qualified for the playoffs.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Andre Russell topples Corey Anderson from the top

Andre Russell moves to the top spot

Andre Russell once again managed to surpass Corey Anderson to reclaim the top spot. He now has 206 runs in five matches at a remarkable average of 68.67. He has smashed 19 fours and 15 sixes and achieved his best individual score of 70* in this tournament.

Corey Anderson drops to the second position in the points table. He has accumulated 176 runs in 4 innings averaging 58.67 while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 151.72. His individual est score of 91* remains the best individual score by any batsman in this competition.

Nicholas Pooran displaces Dwayne Bravo to retain the third position in the runs chart after his brilliant innings of 62* (33). Pooran now has 159 runs under his kitty averaging 53 while having an extraordinary strike rate of nearly 140.

Matthew Short retains the fourth spot in the runs chart. He scored 144 runs in five appearances at a healthy average of 32.5, with a best knock of 80.

Bravo has moved down to the fourth position in the runs chart. At present, he is having 136 runs under his belt and averages nearly 68 while having a robust strike rate of 154.55. His 76* is still his best score so far in this tournament.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Cameron Gannon ends Mohammed Mohsin’s reign

Cameron Gannon on top of the wickets list

Cameron Gannon has finally managed to surpass Mohammed Mohsin by a substantial margin. The Australian speedster has accumulated nine wickets in four games at a stunning average of 11.11 while maintaining a healthy economy of 6.32. His 4/23 are his best figures of the tournament so far.

Zampa surges forward and moves to acquire the second spot in the wickets column. He too has 9 wickets to his name averaging 17.4 while his economy is slightly on the expensive side hovering around 8.5 RPO. His 3/41 are currently his best figures in the tournament.

Mohammad Mohsin loses his top spot and moves to the third position in the wickets column. As of now, he currently holds 8 wickets in this tournament which includes one 4-wicket haul of 4/8. Besides he has a robust average and economy rate of 14.63 and 8.36 RPO respectively.

Wayne Parnell slips marginally to the fourth position in the wickets column. In four matches, he has grabbed eight wickets at an astounding average and strike rate of 16.88 and 11.25 respectively.

Saurabh Netravalkar’s 6/9 has earned him a place in the top-five wicket-takers of the tournament. He finds himself at the 5th position with 8wickets to his name. He currently averages 16.75 and has a tidy economy rate of 7.51 RPO.