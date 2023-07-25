MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Andre Russell and Cameron Gannon stay at the top of the charts – Updated after Match 14

Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville became witness to an entertaining match between San Francisco Unicorns and Texas Super Kings which went down the wire. This crucial fixture was held on July 25 at 3 AM IST.

San Francisco had a decent outing with the bat as all their key batters chipped in with useful cameos that helped them end their first innings on a high. With a target of 172, Texas Super Kings got off to a very shaky start, losing Faf du Plessis and Chetty in quick succession.

Carmi le Roux and Haris Rauf provided the early breakthroughs and ensured that they keep a tight lid on the scoring rate. After gaining a little bit of stability, Texas did falter during the middle overs as they lost David Miller and Mitchell Santner in no time. But Daniel Sams came out all guns blazing and smashed his way to a scintillating 42 (18) to power his side to an emphatic victory in the last over.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Andre Russell atop of batting charts

Andre Russell stays on the top spot

The Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell continues to lead the runs chart after the conclusion of match 14. As of now, Russell has amassed 206 runs in five matches at a remarkable average of 68.67. He has smashed 19 fours and 15 sixes and achieved his best individual score of 70* in this tournament.

Corey Anderson holds on to the second position in the runs table. He has accumulated 176 runs in 4 innings averaging 58.67 while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 151.72. His individual best score of 91* remains the best individual score by any batsman in the history of the MLC tournament.

Matthew Wade has displaced Nicholas Pooran from the third position after scoring a brilliant 49 (3). He now holds the third position with 168 runs under his belt. He averages 33.6 with the bat and has a killer strike rate of over 160.

Pooran has slipped to the fourth position in the runs chart after being overshadowed by Wade. He currently holds 159 runs under his kitty averaging 53 while having an extraordinary strike rate of nearly 140.

Devon Conway has made an appearance in the fifth position after scoring 30 (27) in today’s game. He has accumulated 159 runs, which includes his best score of 74. Furthermore, he averages 31.8 with the bat and has a modest strike rate of 131.4.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Cameron Gannon emerges as the finest bowler so far

Cameron Gannon stays on the top spot

Cameron Gannon retains his position at the top with nine wickets to his name. The Australian speedster averages 11.11 while maintaining a healthy economy of 6.32 RPO. His 4/23 are his best figures of the tournament so far.

Zampa retains the second spot in the wickets column. The Aussie leg-spinner has nine wickets under his belt averaging 17.4 while his economy is slightly on the expensive side hovering around 8.26 RPO. His 3/41 are currently his best figures in the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee has removed Mohammad Mohsin from the third position after registering a stupendous four-fer in today’s fixture. He currently holds the third position in the wickets column. As of now, he currently holds eight wickets in this tournament which includes his best figures of 4/31. Besides he has a robust average and economy rate of 9.88 and 7.5 RPO respectively.

Wayne Parnell holds on to the fourth position in the wickets column. In four appearances, the veteran has grabbed 8 wickets at an astounding average and strike rate of 16.88 and 11.25 respectively.

Mohammad Mohsin plummets to an all-time low as per his standards and finds himself in the fifth position. He has grabbed eight wickets so far, which includes his best figures of 4/8. Besides, he maintains an impressive average of 15.75 while his economy rate currently stands at 8.4 RPO.