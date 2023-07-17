MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Corey Anderson and Mohammed Mohsin lead the charts – Updated after Match 6

The doubleheader clash between Washington Freedom & Texas Super Kings and MI New York & Los Angeles Knight Riders got underway on July 17 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. The crowd became witness to a close encounter in the first game while the other match lacked the park and ended up in a one-sided affair.

The game between Washington Freedom & Texas Super Kings kept everyone on the edge of their seats as it went all the way down to the wire. After choosing to bat first, Freedom got off to a rollicking start as they got 30 in their first three overs. But then, the wickets started falling in quick succession. Gous departed early while Mukhtar Ahmed’s struggles continued at the crease as he added 44 for the 2nd wicket with Matt Short.

Henriques and Short marched on and put on another 40-run stand but did not achieve an electrifying finish. Matt Short’s 80 off 50 helped Washington get past the 160-run mark. Texas Super Kings made a horrible start with the bat losing too many wickets in clusters.

Santner and Bravo did the rebuilding before Santner departed for 22 in the 14th over. Bravo (76 off 39) took the mantle in his own hands and smashed the Freedom bowlers all across the park.

Washington manage to survive the scare as DJ Bravo’s heroic innings were not enough as Washington Freedom clinch a narrow victory by a mere margin of 6 runs.

The second game of the day between MI New York & Los Angeles Knight Riders ended up in a one-sided affair. MI New York were in some trouble early on at the 12th over mark when they lost half their side for just 77. Tim David bailed them out and registered a fighting knock of 48 (21) to drag his side to a defendable total of 155/8.

Los Angeles Knight Riders faltered with the bat and showed no intent to score. They found themselves reeling at 37-5 after nine overs. After being pushed into a hole, the Knight Riders went downhill and were eventually bundled out for a shocking score of 50. As a result, they suffered a heavy defeat of 105 runs which tarnished their NRR severely.

2023 MLC Most Runs List - Corey Anderson Retains The Top Spot

Following the conclusion of today’s game, Corey Anderson still stays on top leading with a healthy average of 103. He possesses a scintillating strike rate of 166.13 and has registered his best score of 91* in this competition.

Tim David has leaped forward in the runs chart and has acquired the second position. He now has 101 runs to his name averaging nearly 51 with an explosive strike rate of over 200.

Shadab Khan slips to the third spot in the runs chart with 98 runs to his name. He currently has a strike rate of well over 184.91 averaging approximately around 49.

Dwane Bravo has overtaken Nauman Anwar after his breathtaking cameo of 76* today. He now has 92 runs to his name with a colossal strike rate of 204.

Matthew Short has made some gains as he currently claims the fifth spot in the runs chart. He scored a brilliant 80 (50) and averages nearly 50 at a strike rate of just under 150.

2023 MLC Most Wickets List - Mohammed Mohsin regains the top spot in the wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 6

Mohammed Mohsin regains the top spot after toppling Gannon from the top. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in this tournament with five wickets to his name averaging just 7.2. His figures of 4/8 remain the best so far in the tournament.

Cameron Gannon plummets to the second spot with five wickets under his belt. He is still the highest wicket-taker at par with Mohsin however his average is slightly under par which currently stands at 11.4. Meanwhile, he maintains an impressive economy rate of 7.28 RPO.

Kagiso Rabada has overtaken Liam Plunkett and has surged forward to claim the third spot with four wickets to his name. He currently averages 12 and has the best figures of 2/16 so far in this tournament.

His counterpart Trent Boult also had a decent outing with the ball and is currently in the 5th position. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 12 while maintaining a healthy economy rate of 7.02 RPO.