MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Heinrich Klaasen and Trent Boult stay at the top of the charts – Updated after Match 15

MI New York and Seattle Orcas were embroiled in a heated battle at Church Street Park Stadium in Morrisville which kept the fans captivated till the final ball of the match. MI New York made a strong total of 194/8 despite experiencing some hiccups in the early stages. Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard did the bulk of the scoring to lift New York to a competitive target.

But Heinrich Klaasen had other plans as he launched a scathing attack on the MI New York bowlers. MINY bowlers featuring Rashid Khan and Trent Boult tried to stem the Seattle onslaught, but Klaasen overpowered them by racking to his 110* in just 44 balls to take the Orcas over the finishing line by 2 wickets.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Heinrich Klaasen knocks over Andre Russell from the top

Heinrich Klaasen at the top of the charts

Klaasen has emerged as the highest run-scorer of the season so far following the conclusion of match 14. He now has 231 runs under his belt averaging 77 while his strike rate is at a lethal high of 206. He smashed his way to his maiden MLC century in today’s game which got Orcas over the line in the final stages of the game

Nicholas Pooran has moved to the second spot after notching up a brilliant 68 (34) in today’s fixture against Seattle. He now has 227 runs averaging 56.75 at a killer strike rate of 154.42. The Caribbean batting star has scored two half-centuries in this competition.

The Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell slips to the third position following the heroics from Klaasen and Pooran in today’s fixture. As of now, Russell has amassed 206 runs in 5 matches at a remarkable average of 68.67. He is expected to take no further part in the tournament as Los Angeles Knight Riders is officially out of the tournament.

Corey Anderson slips to the fourth spot in the runs table. He has accumulated 176 runs in 4 innings averaging 58.67 while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 151.72. He too will take no further part in this tournament as San Franciso Unicorn is officially out of the tournament.

Nauman Anwar has moved up to the 5th spot in the runs chart with 180 runs under his belt. He averages 36 and has a modest strike rate of 128.57.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Trent Boult makes his way to the top of the wickets list

Trent Boult at the top of the charts

Boult has displaced Cameron Gannon from the top to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He achieved sensation figures of 4/31 in a losing cause which propelled him right on top of the wickets chart. He has amassed 11 wickets at an extraordinary average of 13.64 at a robust economy rate of 7.96 RPO.

Cameron Gannon slips to the second position averaging 13.6 while maintaining a healthy economy of 6.86 RPO. Ganon has claimed 10 wickets so far which includes his best figures of 4/23.

ampa moved down to the third spot in the wickets column. The Aussie leg-spinner has 9 wickets under his belt averaging 17.4 while his economy is slightly on the expensive side hovering around 8.26 RPO. Since his side is knocked out, he will take no further part in the tournament.

Gerald Coetzee has plummeted to the fourth position. As of now, he currently holds 8 wickets in this tournament which includes his best figures of 4/31. Besides he has a robust average and economy rate of 9.88 and 7.5 RPO respectively.

Wayne Parnell moved further down to the fifth position in the wickets column. In 4 matches, he has grabbed 8 wickets at an astounding average and strike rate of 16.88 and 11.25 respectively.