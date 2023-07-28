MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Heinrich Klaasen and Trent Boult stay at the top of the charts – Updated after Qualifier

The memorable Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament may be approaching its final stages but there is still plenty of action left. On July 28, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas hosted the Qualifier as well as the eliminator match between MI New York & Washington Freedom and Seattle Orcas & Texas Super Kings respectively.

MI New York brought their A-game to the fore as their bowlers delivered a tight performance to knock Washington out of the race in a low-scoring thriller. It was heartbreak for Washington which had a consistent run for the most part but faltered when it mattered most. Dewald Brevis (57 off 41) played a fighting knock to lift MINY to a competitive score, whereas Trent Boult finished with figures of 4/20 to restrict WAF to 125.

Later in the day, Seattle Orcas bowlers pulled Texas to just 126 thanks to the commendable bowling efforts from Andrew Tye and Imad Wasim. The duo broke the back of the Texas batting lineup by sharing five wickets between them. Quinton de Kock was finally able to spring back into action as he singlehandedly got Orcas comfortably over the line with 30 balls to spare.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Heinrich Klaasen solidifies his place at the top

Heinrich Klaasen takes charge of the batting chart

Heinrich Klaasen stays at the top with 231 runs under his belt averaging 77 while his strike rate is at a lethal high of 206.25. The South African batting stalwart has smashed a century and a half-century score in this tournament so far.

Nicholas Pooran retains the second spot in the runs table with 228 runs to his name. Although he fell quite cheaply in today’s game, the West Indian batting star averages 45.6 and has a commendable strike rate of 145.22. Pooran has scored two half-centuries in this competition.

The Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell is at the third position in the runs chart. Russell slammed 206 runs in five matches at a remarkable average of 68.67. We will not see him in further action anymore as Los Angeles Knight Riders are officially out of the tournament.

Corey Anderson is down at number four in the runs table. He has accumulated 190 runs in five innings averaging 47.5 while maintaining a healthy strike rate of 145.04. He too will take no further part in this tournament as San Franciso Unicorns have been eliminated from the tournament.

Devon Conway moves up in the run chart and claims the fifth position. He has scored 183 runs in six matches at an average of 30.5. His strike rate is currently hovering around the 130 mark. His 74 against MINY remains his best individual score of the tournament so far.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Trent Boult leads the wickets chart

Trent Boult reaches the top spot in the bowling charts

Boult is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He achieved sensational figures of 4/20 in today’s fixture which helped MINY defend a paltry score of 142. Boult currently holds 15 wickets to his name averaging 11.33 at a killer strike rate of 9.13.

Cameron Gannon retains the second position averaging 14.09 while maintaining a healthy economy of 7.10 RPO. Ganon has claimed 11 wickets so far which includes his best figures of 4/23.

Andrew Type surpassed Adam Zampa to claim the third spot in the wickets column. He achieved his best figures of 3/32 in this tournament to edge past his Australian counterpart. Tye currently has 11 wickets to his name averaging 18.45 while his economy rate stands at 8.83 RPO.

Saurabh Netravalkar leaps forward to claim the fourth position in the wickets column. His 6/9 are the best bowling figures by any bowler in the short history of the MLC. He has claimed 10 wickets in this tournament at a remarkable average of 15.9. He will take no further part in the tournament as Washington has officially been eliminated from the tournament.