MLC 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Trent Boult end thier campaign at the top of the charts – Updated after Final

The blockbuster final match of the 2023 Major League Cricket (MLC) edition kicked off between Seattle Orcas and MI New York at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The high-octane battle saw the brutal side of Nicholas Pooran who single-handedly flattened a dominant Seattle bowling attack by a crushing margin of seven wickets with 24 balls to spare.

Earlier today, Orcas made 183 while batting first on the back of an outstanding 87 off 52 from Quinton de Kock while Shubham Ranjane and Dwaine Pretorius played handy cameos. Trent Boult was terrific with three wickets for 34 runs in his spell but Rashid Khan was the star in the bowling department with miserly figures of 9/3 in his four overs.

Chasing a huge score of 184 for the win, MINY were off to a poor start losing Steven Taylor early for a duck but Nicholas Pooran came in and got into his act straightaway. He bludgeoned his way to a 16-ball fifty and carried to notch up an outstanding hundred and single-handedly took his team home.

Brevis and Jahangir made handy contributions and added crucial runs but it was the Nicholas Pooran show all the way, tonight in Texas. Seattle Orcas were the form team throughout the season but stumbled upon the final hurdle. Their bowlers did a fine job through the tournament but were blown away by just one man, Nicholas Pooran.

Following the conclusion of today’s final, MI New York has been crowned the Champions of the first-ever Major League Cricket edition. A breathtaking 137* off 55 balls from MINY skipper Nicholas Pooran took his side to New York’s maiden MLC title.

MLC 2023 most runs list - Nicholas Pooran breaks all records to solidify his place at the top

Nicholas Pooran takes charge of the batting chart

Nicholas Pooran shattered the runs chart today with his breathtaking innings of 137* which single-handedly took the game away from Seattle. He now has the best individual score for any batsman in this tournament and has also smashed the fastest century in the history of MLC. He will finish with 388 runs under his belt averaging 64.67 with a killer strike rate of 167.24.

Quinton De Kock jumps ahead of Klaasen to claim the second spot after his brilliant cameo of 87 (52). He will end the tournament with 264 runs under his name at an impressive average and strike rate of 44 and 151.72 respectively.

Heinrich Klaasen slips to the third spot with 235 runs under his belt averaging 58.75. His strike rate is at a lethal high of 197.48 and has smashed one century and one half-century score in this tournament.

Devon Conway slips to the fourth spot in the runs chart. He will end the season with 221 runs at an average of 31.57 which includes his best individual score of 74.

Tim David plummets to the 5th spot in the runs table. He made some valuable contributions with the bat right throughout the season. He will end his campaign on a high with 209 runs under his belt averaging 52.25 with his strike rate at an explosive high of 167.2.

MLC 2023 most wickets list - Trent Boult finishes at the top of the wickets chart

Trent Boult takes charge of the bowling chart

Trent Boult has been impressive right throughout the inception of the inaugural MLC edition. He notched up yet another match-winning spell of 3/34 which consolidated his place on the top of the wickets chart.

He will end the tournament with 22 wickets to his name at an average and economy rate of 10.36 and 7.39 RPO.

Andrew Type displaces Cameron Gannon to reclaim the second spot in the wickets column. His figures of 3/32 remain his best figures in the tournament. The Australian speedster will end the season with 11 wickets to his name averaging around 21.

Cameron Gannon slips to the third position averaging 17.36 while maintaining a healthy economy of 7.39 RPO. Ganon has claimed 11 wickets in this tournament which includes his best figures of 4/23.

Saurabh Netravalkar retains his number 4 spot in the wickets column. His 6/9 are the best bowling figures by any bowler in the short history of the MLC. He has ended the tournament on a high with 10 wickets to his name at an average and strike rate of 15.9 and 13.1 respectively.

Imad Wasim moves ahead to acquire the 5th spot in the wickets column. He will end the tournament with 10 wickets to his name averaging 15.3 with a robust economy rate of 6.33 RPO.