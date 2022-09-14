Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid decline offer to represent England again in Test cricket - Reports 

England cricketers Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid reportedly have reservations about the prospect of making their respective comebacks to the Test team. The senior duo were considered by the management for the team's upcoming tour of Pakistan but will have to explore other options as things stand.

According to a report by The Cricketer, men's cricket team managing director Rob Key contacted the pair over their availability for the Test series against Pakistan. The three-match series is scheduled to begin on December 1.

Ali will lead the team in the absence of Jos Buttler in the first set of T20Is in the subcontinent. However, the off-spinner will miss the subsequent three-match Test series to manage his workload as a result of his involvement in multiple T20 franchise leagues.

The all-rounder recently registered his name for the inaugural edition of the upcoming SA20 as well as the International League T20. Following negotiations, Ali is set to represent the Sharjah Capitals in the UAE-based league and will snub the Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings.

Adil Rashid, who is nursing a shoulder injury, is also concerned about his workload. The leg-spinner missed the white-ball series against India a couple of months ago after opting to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Oddly, the pair were vocal about making their presence felt in whites after Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side. Ali was even prepared to come out of his Test retirement if required to be part of the current red-ball setup under Ben Stokes.

While they were not considered for selection over the course of the summer, a potential recall was on the cards for their overseas assignments, particularly in the spin-friendly subcontinent conditions.

Schedule for England's tour of Pakistan 2022 (Test series)

December 1-5: 1st Test Pakistan vs England; Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

December 9-13: 2nd Test Pakistan vs England; Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

December 17-21: 3rd Test Pakistan vs England; National Stadium, Karachi

Will the Ben Stokes-led side's resounding success in red-ball cricket continue in overseas conditions? Let us know what you think.

