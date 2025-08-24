Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid discuss the next Big Four in international cricket, pick two young Indian stars

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali and wrist-spinner Adil Rashid named two young Indian stars during their discussion about the next Big Four in international cricket. Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson are currently referred to as the present Fab Four.

It is a lit of batters who have performed consistently and exceptionally across all formats and all around the globe. While discussing batters from the upcoming generation who could be the next Big Four, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked India's Test captain Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal among their choices.

Moeen praised Gill for his batting, particularly in the recently concluded Test series against England.

"Shubman Gill, just the way he bats and the way he makes it look quite easy. In this series in England, his technique has gotten so much better. Sound guy and he's a top player, very nice, very elegant and stylish. There's certain things you watch a batter for, certain shots or certain things that a batter does, he's one of them, and not a lot can do that. The way he's batting right now, it feels like he's in complete control," he said on Beard Before Wicket. (6:19)

Moeen also rated Jaiswal highly and lauded him for his performances. He reckoned that the next Big Four must have two Indian batters, with the second being Jaiswal. The former England international called the young left-hander a gun player.

"You're going to have to have two from India. He's a quality player. I would put him in 100%. He's played in India when these wickets have been ragging. They've not been flat wickets. Australia, away, did really well. And now England, he's done well. He's very difficult to bowl at. You watch him play, and there's nothing that stands out as a weakness. He plays spin really well. Joff troubled him a little bit but still a quality player. He's just a run-getter, someone who is hungry for runs. I like his style. He's going to score a lot of runs," he reflected. (9:59)

Moeen Ali went with Harry Brook, Gill, Jaiswal, Rachin Ravindra, and Jacob Bethell (if there was an option to pick five), while Adil Rashid picked Brook, Gill, Jaiswal, and Bethell in his list of the next Big Four.

Shubman Gill led from the front for India in England

Shubman Gill was made India's Test captain ahead of the away England series. He delivered under pressure not only as skipper but also as a batter. The hosts leveled the series 2-2 with a thrilling six-run victory in the final Test.

Gill ended as the highest run-getter with 754 runs from five Tests at an average of 75.40 with four hundreds, including a double hundred. He was also named India's 'Player of the Series.' The 25-year-old will next be seen in action during the 2025 Asia Cup. He returned to the T20I side and has been named vice-captain for the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the other batter picked by Moeen and Rashid, also had an impressive England tour. Jaiswal made 411 runs at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and as many half-centuries. He also scored a crucial hundred in the second innings of the fifth Test.

