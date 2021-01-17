Moeen Ali tests negative for COVID-19, joins England cricket team's bio-bubble

Moeen Ali has cleared two COVID-19 tests to join the England cricket team's bio-bubble for the ongoing Sri Lankan tour.

Ali had tested positive upon his arrival in the island nation and isolated himself for ten days. However, the authorities then extended his quarantine period for 13 days.

Nevertheless, Moeen Ali has entered the bio-bubble now, following his negative tests. The English all-rounder is unlikely to feature in the ICC World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka.

The first Test is already underway at the Galle International Stadium, while the final Test will happen at the same venue later this month.

Last week, reports had emerged claiming Moeen Ali would need more time to gain match fitness because of his 13-day quarantine and battle with coronavirus. Hence, he will likely return in the forthcoming series versus the Indian cricket team.

Moeen Ali is an integral member of the English spin department. Since Sri Lanka's conditions assist the spinners, Ali would have been a crucial player for England.

While the visitors could not include him in their playing XI, Joe Root's double hundred has ensured the England cricket team does not fall behind in Moeen's absence. Root's men head into Day 4 with a 130-run lead.

Sam Curran describes teammates' reaction after seeing Moeen Ali in the dressing room

Moeen Ali and Sam Curran

Moeen Ali had permission to meet his teammates in the dressing room on the third day of the Galle Test match.

The English team players met Ali after almost two weeks and were naturally delighted upon meeting him. After stumps of Day 3, all-rounder Sam Curran talked about Moeen's return.

"It's great to have Mo (Ali) back. When we walked into the changing room (at tea) we saw Mo and there were smiles on everyone's faces. He's obviously had a really tough couple of weeks and no one wants to get into the situation he was in."

High praise for Sam Curran - who do you think is the best young all-rounder in the world right now?#SLvEng pic.twitter.com/VF8qC6wFCa — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2021

