"Moeen Ali will play the same role which Ravindra Jadeja is performing for Team India" - Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lauded England's decision to call up Moeen Ali for the second Test against India.

Kaif believes Moeen Ali's inclusion will lend much-needed balance and experience to the Three Lions side, especially in the batting department.

The India-England Test series is currently level at 0-0 after the first Test ended in a draw at Trent Bridge. The second Test will begin on Thursday (August 12) at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

The Uttar Pradesh native felt that England's Moeen Ali could play a similar role to Ravindra Jadeja's in Team India. During a media interaction arranged by Sony sports, Mohammad Kaif said:

"England finally made a good call. They have relied on the younger players to do the job, but they did not get the performances out of them. So I think Moeen Ali brings the balance. Moeen Ali will perform the same role which Ravindra Jadeja is doing for Team India.

"He will mainly play as a batsman, and when the ball starts to spin on the 4th and 5th day, he will don the wicket-taker role. Expectations from him will be very similar to that of Jadeja. Go and get runs initially, and on the last few days, please get wickets."

I think Team India have the upper hand in this series: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif also discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the teams during the interaction with the media arranged by the Sony network. He opined that the absence of players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer disturbed the balance of the home team.

Kaif also pointed out that the lack of runs from the inexperienced batting line-up was a major worry for the England side. He asserted that England's frailties in the batting department would give India the upper hand moving forward in the series.

Kaif said:

"I think Team India are stronger and well-balanced side compared to England in this series. England has been struggling as they are missing some key players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Now they have bought back Moeen Ali, England probably knows that they need someone with experience who can go and score runs.

"Their major worry is still scoring runs. The bowling department is fine. Their worry is to score runs against the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Shardul, and other Indian bowlers. They want more runs.

"Apart from Joe Root, we didn't see others with correct technique and temperament. They are still young and haven't done that well in Test cricket. So I feel that is one advantage for India. That is why India was in a dominating position in the first Test as well."

Kaif concluded by saying:

"I think India has an upper hand in this series. I don't see why India cannot win the series as they have a strong team compared to England."

Ishant’s Magnificent seven 7️⃣⁣

⁣

India's last win at Lord's saw a number of historical performances ✍️⁣

⁣#LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/2OYnqy5Fhv — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 11, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar