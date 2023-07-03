Mohammad Amir confirms he will not play for England, discloses if he will play in IPL under British passport

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir will soon get a British passport. The left-arm fast bowler got married to British citizen and lawyer Narjis Khan. He settled in the United Kingdom in 2020 and will soon get a passport which will make him eligible to play for England.

Speaking to ARY News on Sunday, Amir commented on his future in international cricket. He also addressed the possibility of playing in the Indian Premier League under a British passport.

When asked if he will play for the England cricket team in 2024, Amir straightaway said no. Further commenting on the possibility of playing in the IPL as an England player, Amir said:

"First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (talking of IPL), there is one more year to go. What will be the scenario at that time....I always say that I go step by step. We don't know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024.

"I don't know where I will be a year later. No one knows about the future. When I get my passport ...whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get...I will avail it," Amir concluded.

Mohammad Amir can join Azhar Mahmood in unique list of Pakistan cricketers

BCCI does not allow Pakistan cricketers to participate in the IPL, but in 2013, Azhar Mahmood earned a contract from the Punjab Kings under his British passport. Later in his career, Mahmood also had a stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

If Mohammad Amir gets a British passport next year and registers for the IPL Auction, he will become one of the few Pakistan-based players to have played in the league. Amir has had a great record against India in the past. He may receive a bid or two if he enters the auction.

Poll : 0 votes