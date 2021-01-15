Mohammad Azharuddin to mentor Pooran, Parnell, Riaz at Northern Warriors in T10 League 2021

The Northern Warriors have signed Mohammad Azharuddin as their mentor for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Azharuddin will guide the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Wayne Parnell, Wahab Riaz, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, and others at the franchise.

Mohammad Azharuddin was one of the best batsmen of his era. The Hyderabad-based player scored 6,215 runs in Tests and 9,378 runs in ODI cricket. After his retirement, Azharuddin has served as the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association. The Northern Warriors announced Azharuddin's arrival to their backroom staff via a video on Twitter.

Look who we have on our side



The stylish & skillful Mohammad Azharuddin, former captain of team India will be mentoring the Northern Warriors in the 4th edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League

Mohammad Azharuddin is a former Indian cricket team captain. The retired cricketer represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs. Unfortunately, his career came to an abrupt end because of his alleged involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The BCCI banned him for life. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court revoked the ban in 2012.

Azharuddin's experience will be vital for the Northern Warriors. They missed out on a spot in the top 4 of the T10 League last year. The Warriors finished in the fifth position in the Super League, with six points from six games.

Can Mohammad Azharuddin inspire the Northern Warriors to the T10 League championship this year?

The Northern Warriors missed out on a top-4 spot by a whisker

The fans witnessed a cut-throat competition in the previous T10 League as three teams qualified for the final round with seven points in the Super League. Unfortunately, the Northern Warriors fell one point short and bowed out of the event early.

This year, the franchise has some experienced T20 players like Wayne Parnell, Brandon King, Nuwan Pradeep, and Fabian Allen. They will join Nicholas Pooran, Wahab Riaz, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Rovman Powell, and Lendl Simmons in the squad. With Mohammad Azharuddin's presence in the team management, the chances of the Northern Warriors finishing higher this season are high.