Mohammad Hafeez says he will delay retirement if T20 World Cup is postponed

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez recently revealed that he has no plans to retire without participating in the ICC T20 World Cup. He said that he will retire only on his own terms, and stated that he wants to go out on a high.

In a video conference from Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez talked about the impending return of cricket, as well as his own plans for the future. He had initially stated in January that he would retire from international cricket after the T20 World Cup. He had the following to say:

"I gave retiring from T20 cricket after the World Cup a lot of thought. Just like when I retired from Test cricket, I decided to retire on my own terms. It took into consideration my own goals, as well as the interests of Pakistan cricket," said the 39-year-old.

"I want to retire from T20 cricket after playing a big tournament in which I perform well, and hopefully go out on a winning note. This is my plan, and if the World T20 is postponed to November or some later time, that doesn't mean I won't play it"

Hafeez also stated that he has been working hard on his fitness and that he would like to play franchise T20 tournaments for another couple of years before hanging up his boots for good.

"I would like to play it, because I have never compromised on ensuring my skillset and my physical preparation. I will never be found lacking in the requirements necessary to play cricket for Pakistan. If the tournament is delayed, I'll ensure my physical fitness is up to standard, so I can play in it when it does take place," said the right-hander.

"If there are better options at international level, then of course they'll play, and I'll happily step aside. In that case I'll turn my focus to international leagues, which I hope to play another couple of years"

Mohammad Hafeez has had a successful international career for Pakistan so far. He has played 218 ODIs and has scored 6614 runs at an average of 32.90.

While questions over his bowling action have lingered throughout his 17-year career, he has also taken 139 wickets in ODIs at an excellent economy rate of 4.18. However, at 39, age is not on his side and Pakistan will be looking to usher in the next generation of talent.

The Professor has featured in various franchise leagues, like the CPL, the PSL, and the BPL.