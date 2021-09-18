"Same route & same security but no threat today?" - Mohammad Hafeez slams departing New Zealand players for cancelled tour

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday lashed out at the departing New Zealand players for the surprise cancelation of a limited overs tour.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez questioned the visitors for their rationale that there was a 'security threat' on the tour. He said the route and security arrangements for their trip back home were similar to that for the series, asking why there was no talk of a threat today.

"Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today???" exclaimed Mohammad Hafeez.

The Blackcaps abandoned the tour on the advice of the government back home. They were slated to play their first match on Pakistani soil since 2003 in a series which included 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in an attempt to allay their fears, although to no avail. In its statement New Zealand Cricket (NZC) only mentioned "escalation in the threat levels" and abstained from revealing any details.

The ire of Pakistani administrators and the public was plapable. Newly appointed board chief Ramiz Raja also threatened to take up the NZC's 'unilateral' decision to the ICC. Like Mohammed Hafeez, many other former and current cricketers have shown no qualms in expressing their anger at the development.

Mohammad Hafeez to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

Nevertheless, even as the discussions on the controversial subject continue, Pakistan and New Zealand will get a chance to go head-to-head on the field in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Pakistan will start their campaign against India on October 24 followed by a clash against the Kiwis on October 26 in Sharjah.

40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez, who has been an integral part of the national team recently, will also play in the tournament. He has a brilliant record against New Zealand - 552 runs from 17 matches at an average of just under 40.

His best T20I knock, a 57-ball 99 - also came against the same opponents last year. He would like to put up a memorable performance for both his team and fans at home.

