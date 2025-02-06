Mohammad Kaif picks India playing 11 for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI; no place for Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakaravarthy

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif named his preferred Indian playing XI ahead of the team's upcoming IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI. The first contest of the three-match series between India and England takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

The two notable absentees from Kaif's playing XI were star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant and the in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was a last-minute addition to India's ODI squad. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that senior batter KL Rahul deserved to get the nod over Pant, given his impressive form in ODI cricket.

Kaif highlighted that vice-captain Shubman Gill will open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, with ace batter Virat Kohli retaining his usual No. 3 spot in the order. The middle-order batters in the lineup, apart from Rahul, were Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Trending

The 44-year-old emphasized that the Men in Blue will go with two spin-bowling all-rounders, with Ravindra Jadeja being the No 7, while there would be a toss-up between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

The frontline spinner in Kaif's lineup was Kuldeep Yadav, who returned to the national team following a sports hernia surgery. Harshit Rana also failed to find a place in the preferred XI, with pacers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh occupying the two remaining spots.

Kaif's comments came in his latest YouTube video.

Kaif's preferred India XI IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Joe Root returns as England announced playing XI for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

On Wednesday, February 5, England announced their playing XI for the IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI. Former captain Joe Root made a comeback to the 50-over team for the first time since November 2024.

The champion batter remained absent from England's ODI team after the culmination of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Expressing his excitement over his return, Root said in a video posted by England Cricket on X:

"Very excited, it's great being back involved. It's obviously been a while so to be around the group, play with a few lads who I have not seen in a while is very exciting and of course what a great venue to get back to."

Expand Tweet

England playing XI for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Byrdon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

England were blown away by India in the recently concluded five-match T20I series. The hosts clinched a 4-1 series victory. Jost Buttler and Co. would look to redeem themselves in the 50-over fixtures as they get ready for the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news