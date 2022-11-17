“His skills were not on display in the big tournament” - Mohammad Kaif unimpressed with Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has stated that he was not very impressed with seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. Reflecting on his efforts, Kaif admitted that Ashwin did not bowl all that well.

36-year-old Ashwin was picked ahead of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in Team India’s playing XI for all the T20 World Cup 2022 matches. He had a disappointing tournament, claiming six wickets in as many matches. However, five of those six scalps came against Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Against South Africa, he claimed only one while conceding 43 runs. The offie was wicketless in India’s opening Super 12 match against Pakistan as well as in the semi-final against England. Speaking about Ashwin’s future in T20Is for the Men in Blue, Kaif said while speaking to Sportskeeda:

“It is difficult for Ashwin (to play in the next World Cup). There were a lot of hopes from him. Chahal was dropped and Ashwin was preferred ahead of him because he could bat at 8. He brought some balance to the team. But he did not bowl too well. He did not make an impact or turn the ball. His skills were not on display in the big tournament.”

Ashwin has played 65 matches in his T20I career, in which he has claimed 72 wickets at an average of 23.22 and an economy rate of 6.90.

“There were definitely mistakes in team selection” - Kaif on Ashwin being preferred ahead of Chahal

Analyzing India’s team selection for the T20 World Cup 2022, Kaif opined that there were mistakes in team selection. Stating captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid got things wrong, Kaif elaborated:

“There will be questions over whether we played our best playing XI. Captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are experienced guys, but there were definitely mistakes in team selection.

“Not only in this tournament but in the previous one as well that was played in the UAE. At the time, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were in charge. Again, Chahal was not picked,” the former India batter concluded.

India topped the points table in Group 2 after the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, they yet again faltered in the knockouts, going down to England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final in Adelaide.

