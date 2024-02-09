Nabi & Omarzai break MS Dhoni-Mahela Jayawardena's partnership record during SL vs AFG 1st ODI

Afghanistan all-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai registered the second-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in ODIs during the series opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Friday, February 9.

The duo shared a 242-run stand to recover the visitors from 55-5. It was the highest partnership for fourth or lower wickets in ODI chases. Omarzai stayed unbeaten on 149 runs off 115 balls, with the aid of six maximums and 13 boundaries. Meanwhile, Nabi scored 136 off 130 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 15 boundaries.

The duo eclipsed MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardena, who had shared a 218-run stand for Asia XI against Africa XI in Chennai in 2007.

Nabi and Omarzai, though, fell short of New Zealand’s Grant Elliot and Luke Ronchi. The Kiwi duo had put on an unbeaten 267 partnership for the sixth wicket against the same opposition in Dunedin in January 2015.

Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell are the other pair to put on (212) to share a double-century partnership for the sixth wicket in ODIs.

Nabi and Omarzai also shared the second-best partnership record for any wicket in ODIs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are placed on top with a 256-run opening stand, which came against Bangladesh in 2023. Overall, Afghanistan have shared five 200+ partnerships in ODIs.

Pathum Nissanka’s double century overshadows Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai’s tons in the 1st ODI

Pathum Nissanka’s double century overshadowed Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai’s tons as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 42 runs on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 381/3 in their allotted 50 overs. Nissanka smashed an unbeaten 210 off 139, in an innings laced with eight sixes and 20 boundaries. With that, he also became the first ever Sri Lankan to score a double ton in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama chipped in with scores of run-a-ball 88 and 45 (36), respectively. Fareed Ahmad bagged two wickets for Afghanistan, while Nabi picked up one.

In response, Sri Lanka restricted Afghanistan to 339/6. Pramod Madushan bagged six wickets, while Dushmantha Chameera scalped two.

With the win, the hosts also avenged their seven-wicket loss against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The two teams will next face off in the second of the three-match ODI series at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.

