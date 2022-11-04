Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain following team's poor campaign in 2022 T20 World Cup

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi stepped down from the national team's white-ball captaincy on Friday (November 4). He announced it following Afghanistan's four-run loss to Australia at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

With just two points from four matches in Group 1, Afghanistan were already eliminated from the Super 12 stage even before their final group stage game versus Australia.

Just an hour after finishing their match against Australia, the all-rounder took to his official Twitter handle to announce his decision to quit the captaincy.

In a shocking decision, Nabi revealed that he had differences with the team management and the selectors over the past year. The 37-year-old also hinted at his future with the Afghanistan team.

While making the announcement to step down from Afghanistan's captaincy role, Nabi wrote:

"Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of the matches. From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament."

He added:

"Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me."

Afghanistan were unfortunate enough as constant rain showers in Australia didn't permit their fixtures against Ireland and New Zealand to go ahead.

Consequently, both their games were abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The Asian side had to share a point each which meant they finished last in Group 1 without a single win.

While thanking the supporters of the Afghanistan cricket team, Nabi wrote:

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us," Nabi signed off.

The all-rounder was named captain of Afghanistan after Rashid Khan stepped down from the role after the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup was announced. Nabi led Afghanistan in 35 T20I matches in two separate stints from 2013 to 2022 and the team won 16 times and lost 19 games.

