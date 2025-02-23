Mohammad Rizwan fails to make use of dropped chance; castled by Axar Patel for 46 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel managed to get the better of Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in the ongoing clash between the two sides at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rizwan was dismissed for 46, four runs short of his 16th ODI half-century.

Rizwan walked out to the bat in the last over of the first powerplay and was a bit slow to get off the blocks. He slowly got his rhythm and scored a few boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, pressure started to mount on the Pakistani skipper, with him playing close to 80 deliveries.

Rizwan also had some luck going his way, with the 32-year-old being dropped by Harshit Rana off the bowling of Hardik Pandya on the last ball of the 33rd over. Axar Patel came on to bowl from the other end and Rizwan, looking to play a big shot, completely missed the delivery, which went on to wreck his stumps.

Take a look at the dismissal of the Pakistani skipper below:

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 46 runs off 77 deliveries. His knock included three boundaries, with Agha Salman replacing him in the middle. His dismissal meant Pakistan were on 151/3 in the 34th over.

Three quick wickets fall for Pakistan against India as they lose half their side in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Saud Shakeel off his bowling - Source: Getty

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and lost their openers quickly. Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 77) and Saud Shakeel (62 off 76) stitched together 104 runs for the third wicket to bail the team out of choppy waters. However, this partnership was broken by Axar Patel.

Soon after, Hardik Pandya accounted for the wicket of Saud, while Tayyab Tahir was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up his first wicket of the day. At the time of writing, Pakistan are on 187/5 after 40 overs.

