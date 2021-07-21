Mohammad Rizwan moves into 7th spot in T20I batters' rankings; Virat Kohli continues as highest-ranked Indian

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan jumped four places to move into the seventh spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. This is now his career-best ranking in the shortest format.

Rizwan starred with the bat in the third and final T20I against the hosts by scoring 76 off 57 deliveries. However, England won the game by three wickets with two balls to spare.

Meanwhile, England batter Liam Livingstone rose to the 27th spot after jumping an astonishing 144 places. Livingstone finished as the series' top run-scorer, with the hosts winning by a 2-1 margin. Here is the top 10 list:

Dawid Malan continues to lead the chart with 844 points. Babar Azam is currently the highest-ranked Pakistan player on the list in the second spot. Virat Kohli is on 762 points and is the highest-ranked Indian on the table (5th).

Mohammad Rizwan reaches 1000 T20I runs in 31 innings

In three games against England, Mohammad Rizwan amassed 176 runs, scoring at a strike rate of 138.5. He ended up as Pakistan's top run-getter in the T20I series.

Despite Pakistan's loss in the third and final T20I, the 29-year-old had reason to celebrate as he reached 1000 runs in T20Is in just 31 innings in the final match of the series.

Rizwan currently averages 48.52 in the shortest format in international cricket, while his overall strike rate is just over 129.

The wicketkeeper-batter currently has the second-best average in T20I cricket for players who have scored 750 runs or more. Only Indian skipper Virat Kohli averages more than him in T20I cricket (52.65).

No.1 T20I batter Dawid Malan holds the record for being the fastest man to reach 1000 runs in the shortest format in 24 innings. Mohammad Rizwan is currently sixth on the list after achieving the feat in 31 innings.

Only Malan, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and KL Rahul have scored 1000 T20I runs in a lesser number of innings.

