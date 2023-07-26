Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as concussion substitute in 2nd SL vs PAK Test

Mohammad Rizwan has replaced wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday, July 26.

The incident took place off the very first ball faced by Sarfaraz in the 81st over of Pakistan’s first innings off Asitha Fernando on Day 3. Sarfaraz was hit on the helmet while trying to duck a sharp short ball from the pacer. The ball flew over the keeper and went for a boundary.

The former Pakistan captain looked fine during the first concussion check. Sarfaraz, though, looked uncomfortable after the 86th over. He had a long chat with the physio before walking off. Luckily, Pakistan have a like-to-like replacement in the form of Mohammad Rizwan.

In a statement, the PCB said:

“Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan team management’s request for the substitution.”

The statement continued:

“Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three. He remains under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second



He remains under the observation of the PCB’s medical panel. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second #SLvPAK Test.He remains under the observation of the PCB’s medical panel. twitter.com/TheRealPCBMedi…

Sarfaraz Ahmed's concussion opens door for Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan will now look to grab the opportunity with both hands after missing out on the two-Test series against New Zealand at home and the first Test of the ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

Rizwan's omission came after the right-handed batter scored just 141 runs in three Tests at an average of 23.50 without a single half-century during England's tour of Pakistan. The hosts would go on to lose the series 0-3.

In Rizwan’s absence, Sarfaraz Ahmed emerged as the top-scorer during home Tests against New Zealand, scoring 335 runs in two games at an average of 83.75, including one century and three fifties.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad pic.twitter.com/XWXyQrcNrL New record. Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 335 runs against New Zealand, the most any Pakistan keeper has ever amassed in a Test series having 3 games or less. Tough runs that helped Pakistan in getting out of crises. The real street fighter. #PakvNZ

The 36-year-old, though, failed in the first Test against Sri Lanka, scoring 17 and one run in the two innings. Pakistan, though, won the Test by four wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the series.

As far as the match is concerned, Pakistan were 444/4 after 108.4 overs with Abdullah Shafique (200*) and Agha Salman (60*) at the crease while responding to Sri Lanka's 166.

Click here to follow SL vs PAK live score updates.