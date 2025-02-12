Mohammad Rizwan smashes a six to reach his ton in PAK vs SA ODI tri-series 2025 game 3 [Watch]

Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan got to his hundred in style with a massive six at the National Stadium in Karachi in the crucial tri-series clash against South Africa. The right-handed batter went down on his knees and offered prayers after putting the hosts in the driving position in the game.

The moment occurred in the 43rd over of the innings bowled by seam-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. With the 32-year-old on 94, he latched onto the length ball and sent it over the deep mid-wicket boundary to reach his hundred. His deputy, Salman Ali Agha, who was also on the verge of a ton, lifted Rizwan in celebration. Salman got to his maiden ODI hundred off 87 deliveries three balls later with a single as the pair also completed a 200-run stand between them.

The skipper had walked in when the Men in Green were at 87/2 in the 10th over of the innings, but were chasing a massive 353 in what is a virtual knockout clash. Saud Shakeel had lost his wicket for 15, while Fakhar Zaman perished in the very next over as South Africa reduced Pakistan to 91/3.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha stitch record-breaking partnership to put Pakistan in the final

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. (PCB X)

Meanwhile, the partnership between Rizwan (122*) and Salman (134) which amounted to 260 runs, proved to be the highest fourth-wicket stand for Pakistan in ODIs. They completed the chase of 353 with six wickets and an over to spare is also their highest in the format, surpassing the 349 they gunned down against Australia in March 2022 in Lahore. Tayyab Tahir finished things off with a boundary to seal their place in the final.

The home side will meet New Zealand in Karachi on February 14, Friday. The Kiwis had dominated Pakistan in the tri-series opener, beating them by 78 runs after amassing 330. However, the Men in Green will be high on confidence after a commanding victory over the Proteas.

