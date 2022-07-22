Mohammad Shami brings home a brand new Jaguar F-Type worth ₹98.13 lakhs

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami recently brought home a swanky luxury sports. The speedster has added a brand new red-coloured Jaguar F-Type to his garage.

The ex-showroom price of the car purchased by Shami is said to be ₹98.13 lakhs. The Jaguar F-Type is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Amit Garg, the director of Shiva Motors, shared pictures of Shami taking delivery of his new car on his LinkedIn account. The cricket star also gifted an autographed ball to Garg.

The speedster had earlier purchased a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in June and shared pictures of his new bike on his social media accounts.

Shami was last seen in action during India's Tour of England. The right-armer picked up two wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test against the hosts and bagged four scalps in the three-match ODI series.

Mohammad Shami rested for West Indies series

Team India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is during their Caribbean tour. The 50-over rubber is set to get underway on Friday (July 22).

Senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the entirety of the West Indies tour while skipper Rohit Sharma will only feature in the T20I series.

Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three ODIs in Rohit Sharma's absence. All three fixtures of the series are slated to be played at the Queen's Park Oval.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

