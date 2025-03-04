Mohammad Shami drops Travis Head first ball in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final [Watch]

Australian opener Travis Head got a massive reprieve on the first legal delivery of the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against India in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. After being asked to bowl first in the knockout clash, the Men in Blue pacer Mohammed Shami kicked off the proceedings with a wide.

He followed it up with a short length ball that angled into Head. The southpaw got a leading edge while looking to play the ball towards the leg side. The ball went towards the right of Shami and he stuck his hand out in an attempt to catch it. However, he failed to grab onto it, giving the dangerous batter another life.

Here's a video of the missed opportunity:

Head's wicket will be key for Team India, considering he has been a thorn in their flesh in the recent past. The batter played a brilliant 163-run knock in Australia's first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

The southpaw followed it up with another tournament-winning ton against India, scoring 137 runs off 120 balls in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Australia emerged victorious in both the summit clashes, and Head was adjudged the Player of the Match on both occasions.

"Shami saab, bahut ho gaya Travis Head ka kaam" - Harbhajan Singh's message to Indian seamer ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh urged Shami to dismiss Head cheaply in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He pointed out how the left-handed batter has troubled India in the past.

Speaking to Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (via Hindustan Times):

"First thing is, get the fear of Travis Head out of your mind. Try and get Travis Head out. Shami saab, bahut ho gaya Travis Head ka kaam, now don't let him score runs."

Head has a fantastic ODI record against India as an opener. He has chalked up 226 runs across four innings at an average of 75.33.

