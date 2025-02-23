Mohammad Shami walks off the field after 5 overs due to a niggle in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's short and scratchy spell in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage clash against Pakistan ended after he opted to walk off the field due to an apparent niggle. The right-arm bowler was attended to by the physios in the fifth over and he left the field after completing the remaining deliveries at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Shami created an unwanted record by bowling five wides in the first over of the innings. The pacer failed to find control and rhythm while bowling around the wicket to the left-handed Imam-ul-Haq. Spraying wides on either side of the stumps, Shami also could not hit his usual speed consistently.

He conceded 13 runs off his three overs, which included a slew of extras, to wrap up his first spell. The bowler was seen heading directly for the dressing room to assess the extent of the injury.

However, he has returned to the field and has resumed bowling as of writing.

Have a look at the unfortunate incident right here:

There were several concerns raised by fans and pundits alike about fielding an undercooked Shami as the bowling spearhead for the Champions Trophy 2025. Team India have Arshdeep Singh as the sole frontline seamer on the bench.

Team India strike twice after Mohammed Shami's departure

Pakistan, aided by the extras, and not-so-tight bowling, got off to a relatively smooth start after opting to bat first. The opening pair of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq put on 41 runs for the first wicket before Hardik Pandya made the breakthrough for Team India.

The all-rounder got Babar Azam to nick one to KL Rahul, while a direct hit by Axar Patel caught Imam-ul-Haq short of the crease while attempting a quick single. As of writing, Pakistan are placed at 58/2 after 11.3 overs.

