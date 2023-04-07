Mohammad Yusuf backs Babar Azam to break his long-standing record in Test cricket

Former cricketer Mohammad Yusuf recently hailed Babar Azam, calling him a world-class player and one of the finest to play for Pakistan. The veteran reckoned that the incumbent Pakistan skipper could break his long-standing record of most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket.

For the uninitiated, Yusuf holds the record of scoring 1788 runs in 11 Tests at an average of 99.3 in 2006. During that year, the right-hander smashed nine centuries and three half-centuries.

Former England captain Joe Root came close to breaking the record but fell short by 80 runs.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Yusuf said:

"As a former cricketer, I would be pleased to see my record broken by a Pakistani player, and I have no doubt that Babar Azam has the potential to break my record due to his exceptional abilities on the field.”

The 48-year-old continued:

"Babar Azam's exceptional performance has made him Pakistan's finest cricketer in this era, placing him among the world's top three to four players. His outstanding global achievements validate his status as a world-class player.”

It’s worth mentioning that Babar amassed 1184 runs in nine Tests at an average of 69.65 last year, including four centuries.

Mohammad Yusuf explains the ‘key to success' for Pakistan under Babar Azam’s captaincy

Mohammad Yusuf further highlighted the key to Pakistan’s success under Babar Azam’s captaincy. He warned that putting pressure on the skipper could affect the team's balance.

“When facing a problem, sitting down and having a conversation with Babar can be the key to success,” he said.

Yusuf added:

"Babar's knowledge and capability to overcome struggles are unparalleled. He is the key player of our team, and we must not put any pressure on him. If we disturb him, we disturb the entire Pakistan team.”

It's worth mentioning that Babar recently starred for Peshawar Zalmi in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). He scored 522 runs in 11 games, including a ton and five half-centuries. The 28-year-old will now look to translate his recent success into international cricket.

The Men in Green will host New Zealand for five T20Is and as many ODIs, starting April 14.

